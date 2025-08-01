More About BNA

BANANATOK Logo

BANANATOK Price(BNA)

BANANATOK (BNA) Live Price Chart

$0.0008208
+0.01%1D
USD

BNA Live Price Data & Information

BANANATOK (BNA) is currently trading at 0.0008208 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. BNA to USD price is updated in real-time.

BANANATOK Key Market Performance:

$ 80.51K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.01%
BANANATOK 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BNA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

BNA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of BANANATOK for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000000082+0.01%
30 Days$ +0.0004508+121.83%
60 Days$ +0.0002417+41.73%
90 Days$ +0.0002998+57.54%
BANANATOK Price Change Today

Today, BNA recorded a change of $ +0.000000082 (+0.01%), reflecting its latest market activity.

BANANATOK 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0004508 (+121.83%), showing the token's short-term performance.

BANANATOK 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BNA saw a change of $ +0.0002417 (+41.73%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

BANANATOK 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0002998 (+57.54%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BNA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of BANANATOK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0008187
$ 0.0008593
$ 0.0033859
0.00%

+0.01%

+11.62%

BNA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 80.51K
0.00
What is BANANATOK (BNA)

Bananatok is a crypto themed SNS chatting application. Bananatok supports crypto transaction in chat window without the need to pay gas.

Bananatok is a crypto themed SNS chatting application. Bananatok supports crypto transaction in chat window without the need to pay gas.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BNA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about BANANATOK on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BANANATOK buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

BANANATOK Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BANANATOK, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BNA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BANANATOK price prediction page.

BANANATOK Price History

Tracing BNA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BNA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BANANATOK price history page.

BANANATOK (BNA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BANANATOK (BNA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BNA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy BANANATOK (BNA)

Looking for how to buy BANANATOK? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BANANATOK on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BNA to Local Currencies

1 BNA to VND
21.599352
1 BNA to AUD
A$0.00127224
1 BNA to GBP
0.0006156
1 BNA to EUR
0.000714096
1 BNA to USD
$0.0008208
1 BNA to MYR
RM0.003496608
1 BNA to TRY
0.033316272
1 BNA to JPY
¥0.12312
1 BNA to ARS
ARS$1.125924192
1 BNA to RUB
0.06656688
1 BNA to INR
0.07177896
1 BNA to IDR
Rp13.455735552
1 BNA to KRW
1.14476976
1 BNA to PHP
0.047762352
1 BNA to EGP
￡E.0.039858048
1 BNA to BRL
R$0.004588272
1 BNA to CAD
C$0.001132704
1 BNA to BDT
0.100285344
1 BNA to NGN
1.256964912
1 BNA to UAH
0.034219152
1 BNA to VES
Bs0.1009584
1 BNA to CLP
$0.7969968
1 BNA to PKR
Rs0.232516224
1 BNA to KZT
0.446326416
1 BNA to THB
฿0.026889408
1 BNA to TWD
NT$0.024558336
1 BNA to AED
د.إ0.003012336
1 BNA to CHF
Fr0.000664848
1 BNA to HKD
HK$0.00644328
1 BNA to MAD
.د.م0.00746928
1 BNA to MXN
$0.015455664
1 BNA to PLN
0.003069792
1 BNA to RON
лв0.003644352
1 BNA to SEK
kr0.008019216
1 BNA to BGN
лв0.001403568
1 BNA to HUF
Ft0.287288208
1 BNA to CZK
0.0176472
1 BNA to KWD
د.ك0.0002511648
1 BNA to ILS
0.002782512

BANANATOK Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BANANATOK, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official BANANATOK Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BANANATOK

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

BNAUSDT
$0.0008208
