BANANATOK (BNA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BANANATOK (BNA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BANANATOK (BNA) Information Bananatok is a crypto themed SNS chatting application. Bananatok supports crypto transaction in chat window without the need to pay gas. Official Website: https://bananatok.io Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x07eef7c8db33b69b7a541829bb988c745e3ca16c Buy BNA Now!

BANANATOK (BNA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BANANATOK (BNA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 2.80B $ 2.80B $ 2.80B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.17M $ 2.17M $ 2.17M All-Time High: $ 0.0033859 $ 0.0033859 $ 0.0033859 All-Time Low: $ 0.000024995705275666 $ 0.000024995705275666 $ 0.000024995705275666 Current Price: $ 0.0007754 $ 0.0007754 $ 0.0007754 Learn more about BANANATOK (BNA) price

BANANATOK (BNA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BANANATOK (BNA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BNA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BNA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BNA's tokenomics, explore BNA token's live price!

How to Buy BNA Interested in adding BANANATOK (BNA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy BNA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy BNA on MEXC now!

BANANATOK (BNA) Price History Analyzing the price history of BNA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore BNA Price History now!

BNA Price Prediction Want to know where BNA might be heading? Our BNA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BNA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!