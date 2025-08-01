More About BNB

Binance Coin (BNB) is currently trading at 791.6 USD with a market cap of 110.26B USD. BNB to USD price is updated in real-time.

Binance Coin Key Market Performance:

Get real-time price updates of the BNB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BNB price information.

BNB Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Binance Coin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -7.8374-0.98%
30 Days$ +146.1+22.63%
60 Days$ +130.84+19.80%
90 Days$ +190.91+31.78%
Binance Coin Price Change Today

Today, BNB recorded a change of $ -7.8374 (-0.98%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Binance Coin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +146.1 (+22.63%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Binance Coin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BNB saw a change of $ +130.84 (+19.80%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Binance Coin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +190.91 (+31.78%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BNB Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Binance Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

BNB Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Binance Coin (BNB)

What is Binance Coin? BNB powers the Binance ecosystem and is the native asset of the Binance Chain. BNB is a cryptocurrency created in June 2017, launched during an ICO in July, and initially issued as an ERC-20 token. Designed to be used for a fee reduction on the Binance exchange, its scope was extended over the years. BNB powers the Binance Chain as its native chain token. For instance, it is used to pay fees on the Binance DEX, issue new tokens, send/cancel orders, and transfer assets. BNB is also powering the Binance Smart Chain, which is an EVM-compatible network, forked from “go-ethereum”. It supports smart contracts and relies on a new consensus mechanism: Proof-of-Staked Authority (PoSA) consensus (“Parlia”), which incorporates elements from both Proof of Stake and Proof of Authority. BNB is used for delegated staking on the authority validator, leading to staking rewards for users and validators. Besides its on-chain functions, BNB has multiple additional use-cases such as fee discounts on multiple exchanges (e.g., Binance.com), payment asset on third-party services, and participation rights & transacting currency on Binance Launchpad.

Binance Coin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Binance Coin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BNB staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Binance Coin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Binance Coin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Binance Coin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Binance Coin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BNB? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Binance Coin price prediction page.

Binance Coin Price History

Tracing BNB's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BNB's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Binance Coin price history page.

Binance Coin (BNB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Binance Coin (BNB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BNB token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Binance Coin (BNB)

Looking for how to buy Binance Coin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Binance Coin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BNB to Local Currencies

1 BNB to VND
20,830,954
1 BNB to AUD
A$1,226.98
1 BNB to GBP
593.7
1 BNB to EUR
688.692
1 BNB to USD
$791.6
1 BNB to MYR
RM3,372.216
1 BNB to TRY
32,194.372
1 BNB to JPY
¥118,740
1 BNB to ARS
ARS$1,085,869.384
1 BNB to RUB
64,198.76
1 BNB to INR
69,249.168
1 BNB to IDR
Rp12,977,047.104
1 BNB to KRW
1,102,500.9
1 BNB to PHP
46,039.456
1 BNB to EGP
￡E.38,448.012
1 BNB to BRL
R$4,432.96
1 BNB to CAD
C$1,092.408
1 BNB to BDT
96,717.688
1 BNB to NGN
1,212,248.324
1 BNB to UAH
33,001.804
1 BNB to VES
Bs97,366.8
1 BNB to CLP
$767,852
1 BNB to PKR
Rs224,434.432
1 BNB to KZT
430,448.332
1 BNB to THB
฿25,916.984
1 BNB to TWD
NT$23,676.756
1 BNB to AED
د.إ2,905.172
1 BNB to CHF
Fr641.196
1 BNB to HKD
HK$6,206.144
1 BNB to MAD
.د.م7,219.392
1 BNB to MXN
$14,929.576
1 BNB to PLN
2,960.584
1 BNB to RON
лв3,514.704
1 BNB to SEK
kr7,749.764
1 BNB to BGN
лв1,353.636
1 BNB to HUF
Ft277,360.808
1 BNB to CZK
17,043.148
1 BNB to KWD
د.ك242.2296
1 BNB to ILS
2,683.524

Binance Coin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Binance Coin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Binance Coin Website
Block Explorer

