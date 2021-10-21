Bifrost (BNC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bifrost (BNC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bifrost (BNC) Information Bifrost is an scalable, non-custodial decentralized cross-chain liquidity staking specialized parachain (Omnichain LSD Layer1) built on Polkadot, currently supporting liquidity derivatives on over 9+ blockchains. Bifrost's mission is to aggregate staking liquidity from over 80% of PoS consensus chains through cross-chain derivatives, providing standardized cross-chain interest-bearing derivatives for Polkadot relay chain, parachains, and heterogeneous public chains bridged with Polkadot, reducing the user's staking threshold, improving the proportion of multi-chain staking, increasing the underlying returns of ecological applications, and building a StakeFi ecosystem of user, multi-chain, and ecological application tripartite empowerment and positive feedback loop. Bifrost has received several million dollars in financial support from institutions such as NGC, SNZ, DFG, CMS, and grants from the Web3 Foundation, and is also a member of the Substrate Builders Program and Web3 Bootcamp. Official Website: https://bifrost.io Whitepaper: https://docs.bifrost.io Block Explorer: https://bifrost.subscan.io/ Buy BNC Now!

Market Cap: $ 5.07M
Total Supply: $ 80.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 46.93M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.65M
All-Time High: $ 10
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.10813

Bifrost (BNC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bifrost (BNC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BNC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BNC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BNC's tokenomics, explore BNC token's live price!

Analyzing the price history of BNC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

BNC Price Prediction

