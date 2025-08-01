More About BNKR

BNKR (BNKR) Live Price Chart

BNKR Live Price Data & Information

BNKR (BNKR) is currently trading at 0.001024 USD with a market cap of -- USD. BNKR to USD price is updated in real-time.

BNKR Key Market Performance:

$ 175.67K USD
24-hour trading volume
+18.91%
BNKR 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BNKR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

BNKR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of BNKR for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.000162845+18.91%
30 Days$ +0.000724+241.33%
60 Days$ +0.000724+241.33%
90 Days$ +0.000724+241.33%
BNKR Price Change Today

Today, BNKR recorded a change of $ +0.000162845 (+18.91%), reflecting its latest market activity.

BNKR 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000724 (+241.33%), showing the token's short-term performance.

BNKR 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BNKR saw a change of $ +0.000724 (+241.33%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

BNKR 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000724 (+241.33%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BNKR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of BNKR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

What is BNKR (BNKR)

BNKR is an AI driven crypto assistant. You can trade with simple language prompts and it has a sense of humour

BNKR is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BNKR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about BNKR on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BNKR buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

BNKR Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BNKR, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BNKR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BNKR price prediction page.

BNKR Price History

Tracing BNKR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BNKR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BNKR price history page.

BNKR (BNKR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BNKR (BNKR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BNKR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy BNKR (BNKR)

Looking for how to buy BNKR? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BNKR on MEXC.

BNKR to Local Currencies

1 BNKR to VND
26.94656
1 BNKR to AUD
A$0.0015872
1 BNKR to GBP
0.000768
1 BNKR to EUR
0.00089088
1 BNKR to USD
$0.001024
1 BNKR to MYR
RM0.00436224
1 BNKR to TRY
0.04164608
1 BNKR to JPY
¥0.1536
1 BNKR to ARS
ARS$1.40466176
1 BNKR to RUB
0.0830464
1 BNKR to INR
0.08957952
1 BNKR to IDR
Rp16.78688256
1 BNKR to KRW
1.426176
1 BNKR to PHP
0.05955584
1 BNKR to EGP
￡E.0.04973568
1 BNKR to BRL
R$0.0057344
1 BNKR to CAD
C$0.00141312
1 BNKR to BDT
0.12511232
1 BNKR to NGN
1.56814336
1 BNKR to UAH
0.04269056
1 BNKR to VES
Bs0.125952
1 BNKR to CLP
$0.99328
1 BNKR to PKR
Rs0.29032448
1 BNKR to KZT
0.55682048
1 BNKR to THB
฿0.03352576
1 BNKR to TWD
NT$0.03062784
1 BNKR to AED
د.إ0.00375808
1 BNKR to CHF
Fr0.00082944
1 BNKR to HKD
HK$0.00802816
1 BNKR to MAD
.د.م0.00933888
1 BNKR to MXN
$0.01931264
1 BNKR to PLN
0.00382976
1 BNKR to RON
лв0.00454656
1 BNKR to SEK
kr0.01002496
1 BNKR to BGN
лв0.00175104
1 BNKR to HUF
Ft0.35878912
1 BNKR to CZK
0.02204672
1 BNKR to KWD
د.ك0.000313344
1 BNKR to ILS
0.00347136

BNKR Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BNKR, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

