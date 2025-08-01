More About BNRY

Binary Token Logo

Binary Token Price(BNRY)

Binary Token (BNRY) Live Price Chart

$0.01107
$0.01107$0.01107
+0.09%1D
USD

BNRY Live Price Data & Information

Binary Token (BNRY) is currently trading at 0.01106 USD with a market cap of -- USD. BNRY to USD price is updated in real-time.

Binary Token Key Market Performance:

$ 45.75K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.09%
Binary Token 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BNRY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

BNRY Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Binary Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00001+0.09%
30 Days$ -0.00384-25.78%
60 Days$ -0.00882-44.37%
90 Days$ -0.01038-48.42%
Binary Token Price Change Today

Today, BNRY recorded a change of $ +0.00001 (+0.09%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Binary Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00384 (-25.78%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Binary Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BNRY saw a change of $ -0.00882 (-44.37%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Binary Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01038 (-48.42%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BNRY Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Binary Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.01079
$ 0.01079$ 0.01079

$ 0.01116
$ 0.01116$ 0.01116

$ 0.2802
$ 0.2802$ 0.2802

-0.54%

+0.09%

+0.54%

BNRY Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 45.75K
$ 45.75K$ 45.75K

--
----

What is Binary Token (BNRY)

The Binary Holdings provides Web3 infrastructure for telecommunication companies in emerging economies across Southeast Asia with over 40m users currently. The project's native utility token, $BNRY is used for network gas and all transactions within the TBH ecosystem.

The Binary Holdings provides Web3 infrastructure for telecommunication companies in emerging economies across Southeast Asia with over 40m users currently. The project's native utility token, $BNRY is used for network gas and all transactions within the TBH ecosystem.

Binary Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BNRY staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Binary Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Binary Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Binary Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Binary Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BNRY? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Binary Token price prediction page.

Binary Token Price History

Tracing BNRY's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BNRY's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Binary Token price history page.

Binary Token (BNRY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Binary Token (BNRY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BNRY token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Binary Token (BNRY)

Looking for how to buy Binary Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Binary Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

BNRY to Local Currencies

1 BNRY to VND
291.0439
1 BNRY to AUD
A$0.017143
1 BNRY to GBP
0.008295
1 BNRY to EUR
0.0096222
1 BNRY to USD
$0.01106
1 BNRY to MYR
RM0.0471156
1 BNRY to TRY
0.4498102
1 BNRY to JPY
¥1.659
1 BNRY to ARS
ARS$15.1714444
1 BNRY to RUB
0.896966
1 BNRY to INR
0.9675288
1 BNRY to IDR
Rp181.3114464
1 BNRY to KRW
15.403815
1 BNRY to PHP
0.6432496
1 BNRY to EGP
￡E.0.5371842
1 BNRY to BRL
R$0.061936
1 BNRY to CAD
C$0.0152628
1 BNRY to BDT
1.3513108
1 BNRY to NGN
16.9371734
1 BNRY to UAH
0.4610914
1 BNRY to VES
Bs1.36038
1 BNRY to CLP
$10.7282
1 BNRY to PKR
Rs3.1357312
1 BNRY to KZT
6.0140962
1 BNRY to THB
฿0.3621044
1 BNRY to TWD
NT$0.3308046
1 BNRY to AED
د.إ0.0405902
1 BNRY to CHF
Fr0.0089586
1 BNRY to HKD
HK$0.0867104
1 BNRY to MAD
.د.م0.1008672
1 BNRY to MXN
$0.2085916
1 BNRY to PLN
0.0413644
1 BNRY to RON
лв0.0491064
1 BNRY to SEK
kr0.1082774
1 BNRY to BGN
лв0.0189126
1 BNRY to HUF
Ft3.8752028
1 BNRY to CZK
0.2381218
1 BNRY to KWD
د.ك0.00338436
1 BNRY to ILS
0.0374934

Binary Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Binary Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Binary Token Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Binary Token

