What is Bancor (BNT)

Bancor is an on-chain liquidity protocol that enables automated, decentralized exchange on Ethereum and across blockchains. The protocol is made up of a series of smart contracts that are designed to pool liquidity and perform peer-to-contract trades in a single transaction with no counterparty. Users stake BNT in automated market makers in exchange for trading fees, BNT staking rewards and voting rights in the Bancor DAO. Bancor has processed more than $2 billion in trade volume across thousands of tokens, with millions in fees generated by stakers.

Bancor Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Bancor, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BNT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Bancor price prediction page.

Bancor Price History

Tracing BNT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BNT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Bancor price history page.

Bancor (BNT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bancor (BNT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BNT token's extensive tokenomics now!

BNT to Local Currencies

Bancor Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bancor, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bancor What is the price of Bancor (BNT) today? The live price of Bancor (BNT) is 0.7429 USD . What is the market cap of Bancor (BNT)? The current market cap of Bancor is $ 85.57M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BNT by its real-time market price of 0.7429 USD . What is the circulating supply of Bancor (BNT)? The current circulating supply of Bancor (BNT) is 115.19M USD . What was the highest price of Bancor (BNT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Bancor (BNT) is 9.348 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Bancor (BNT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Bancor (BNT) is $ 104.88K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

