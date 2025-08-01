More About BNT

Bancor (BNT) Live Price Chart

$0.743
$0.743$0.743
-0.62%1D
USD

BNT Live Price Data & Information

Bancor (BNT) is currently trading at 0.7429 USD with a market cap of 85.57M USD. BNT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Bancor Key Market Performance:

$ 104.88K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.62%
Bancor 24-hour price change
115.19M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BNT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BNT price information.

BNT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Bancor for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.004635-0.62%
30 Days$ +0.1726+30.26%
60 Days$ +0.0968+14.98%
90 Days$ +0.2639+55.09%
Bancor Price Change Today

Today, BNT recorded a change of $ -0.004635 (-0.62%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Bancor 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1726 (+30.26%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Bancor 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BNT saw a change of $ +0.0968 (+14.98%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Bancor 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.2639 (+55.09%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BNT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Bancor: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.7405
$ 0.7405$ 0.7405

$ 0.7724
$ 0.7724$ 0.7724

$ 9.348
$ 9.348$ 9.348

-0.75%

-0.62%

-3.08%

BNT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 85.57M
$ 85.57M$ 85.57M

$ 104.88K
$ 104.88K$ 104.88K

115.19M
115.19M 115.19M

What is Bancor (BNT)

Bancor is an on-chain liquidity protocol that enables automated, decentralized exchange on Ethereum and across blockchains. The protocol is made up of a series of smart contracts that are designed to pool liquidity and perform peer-to-contract trades in a single transaction with no counterparty. Users stake BNT in automated market makers in exchange for trading fees, BNT staking rewards and voting rights in the Bancor DAO. Bancor has processed more than $2 billion in trade volume across thousands of tokens, with millions in fees generated by stakers.

Bancor is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Bancor investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BNT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Bancor on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Bancor buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Bancor Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Bancor, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BNT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Bancor price prediction page.

Bancor Price History

Tracing BNT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BNT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Bancor price history page.

Bancor (BNT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bancor (BNT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BNT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Bancor (BNT)

Looking for how to buy Bancor? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Bancor on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BNT to Local Currencies

Bancor Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bancor, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Bancor Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bancor

