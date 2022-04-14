Bancor (BNT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bancor (BNT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bancor (BNT) Information Bancor is an on-chain liquidity protocol that enables automated, decentralized exchange on Ethereum and across blockchains. The protocol is made up of a series of smart contracts that are designed to pool liquidity and perform peer-to-contract trades in a single transaction with no counterparty. Users stake BNT in automated market makers in exchange for trading fees, BNT staking rewards and voting rights in the Bancor DAO. Bancor has processed more than $2 billion in trade volume across thousands of tokens, with millions in fees generated by stakers. Official Website: https://www.carbondefi.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://www.carbondefi.xyz/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/EDVVEYW4fPJ6vKw5LZXRGUSPzxoHrv6eWvTqhCr8oShs Buy BNT Now!

Bancor (BNT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 80.97M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 115.19M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 9.348
All-Time Low: $ 0.117415463258
Current Price: $ 0.7029

Bancor (BNT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bancor (BNT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BNT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BNT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BNT's tokenomics, explore BNT token's live price!

