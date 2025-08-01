More About BOBBSC

Build On BNB (BOBBSC) Live Price Chart

BOBBSC Live Price Data & Information

Build On BNB (BOBBSC) is currently trading at 0.000000058161 USD with a market cap of 24.47M USD. BOBBSC to USD price is updated in real-time.

Build On BNB Key Market Performance:

Get real-time price updates of the BOBBSC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BOBBSC price information.

BOBBSC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Build On BNB for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00000000028052-0.48%
30 Days$ +0.000000009924+20.57%
60 Days$ +0.000000032117+123.31%
90 Days$ +0.000000053892+1,262.40%
Build On BNB Price Change Today

Today, BOBBSC recorded a change of $ -0.00000000028052 (-0.48%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Build On BNB 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000000009924 (+20.57%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Build On BNB 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BOBBSC saw a change of $ +0.000000032117 (+123.31%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Build On BNB 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000000053892 (+1,262.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BOBBSC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Build On BNB: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

What is Build On BNB (BOBBSC)

build on BNB

Build On BNB is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Build On BNB investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BOBBSC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Build On BNB on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Build On BNB buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Build On BNB Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Build On BNB, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BOBBSC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Build On BNB price prediction page.

Build On BNB Price History

Tracing BOBBSC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BOBBSC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Build On BNB price history page.

Build On BNB (BOBBSC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Build On BNB (BOBBSC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BOBBSC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Build On BNB (BOBBSC)

Looking for how to buy Build On BNB? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Build On BNB on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BOBBSC to Local Currencies

Build On BNB Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Build On BNB, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Build On BNB Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Build On BNB

