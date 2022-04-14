Build On BNB (BOBBSC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Build On BNB (BOBBSC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Build On BNB (BOBBSC) Information build on BNB Official Website: https://buildonbnbbob.com/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x51363f073b1e4920fda7aa9e9d84ba97ede1560e#balances Buy BOBBSC Now!

Build On BNB (BOBBSC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Build On BNB (BOBBSC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 24.40M $ 24.40M $ 24.40M Total Supply: $ 420.69T $ 420.69T $ 420.69T Circulating Supply: $ 420.69T $ 420.69T $ 420.69T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 24.40M $ 24.40M $ 24.40M All-Time High: $ 0.000000159332 $ 0.000000159332 $ 0.000000159332 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000000008060386 $ 0.000000000008060386 $ 0.000000000008060386 Current Price: $ 0.000000057997 $ 0.000000057997 $ 0.000000057997 Learn more about Build On BNB (BOBBSC) price

Build On BNB (BOBBSC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Build On BNB (BOBBSC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOBBSC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOBBSC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BOBBSC's tokenomics, explore BOBBSC token's live price!

How to Buy BOBBSC Interested in adding Build On BNB (BOBBSC) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy BOBBSC, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy BOBBSC on MEXC now!

Build On BNB (BOBBSC) Price History Analyzing the price history of BOBBSC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore BOBBSC Price History now!

BOBBSC Price Prediction Want to know where BOBBSC might be heading? Our BOBBSC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BOBBSC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!