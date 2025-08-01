More About BOMB

Bombie Logo

Bombie Price(BOMB)

Bombie (BOMB) Live Price Chart

$0.0004548
$0.0004548$0.0004548
+0.95%1D
USD

BOMB Live Price Data & Information

Bombie (BOMB) is currently trading at 0.0004548 USD with a market cap of 4.09M USD. BOMB to USD price is updated in real-time.

Bombie Key Market Performance:

$ 74.84K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.95%
Bombie 24-hour price change
9.00B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BOMB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

BOMB Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Bombie for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00000428+0.95%
30 Days$ -0.0004309-48.66%
60 Days$ -0.0005452-54.52%
90 Days$ -0.0005452-54.52%
Bombie Price Change Today

Today, BOMB recorded a change of $ +0.00000428 (+0.95%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Bombie 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0004309 (-48.66%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Bombie 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BOMB saw a change of $ -0.0005452 (-54.52%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Bombie 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0005452 (-54.52%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BOMB Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Bombie: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0004338
$ 0.0004338$ 0.0004338

$ 0.0004738
$ 0.0004738$ 0.0004738

$ 0.00489
$ 0.00489$ 0.00489

-0.92%

+0.95%

-14.00%

BOMB Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 4.09M
$ 4.09M$ 4.09M

$ 74.84K
$ 74.84K$ 74.84K

9.00B
9.00B 9.00B

What is Bombie (BOMB)

Bombie is the top-paying mini-game on Telegram & TON and LINE & Kaia ecosystems, featuring a "Shooting to Earn" mode where players battle zombies to earn $BOMB tokens. It is the first dual-platform game on Telegram and LINE, with a fair-launch tokenomics model.

Bombie is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Bombie investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BOMB staking availability to see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Bombie on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Bombie buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Bombie Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Bombie, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BOMB? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Bombie Price History

Tracing BOMB's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BOMB's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Bombie price history page.

Bombie (BOMB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bombie (BOMB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BOMB token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Bombie (BOMB)

Looking for how to buy Bombie? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Bombie on MEXC.

BOMB to Local Currencies

1 BOMB to VND
11.968062
1 BOMB to AUD
A$0.00070494
1 BOMB to GBP
0.0003411
1 BOMB to EUR
0.000395676
1 BOMB to USD
$0.0004548
1 BOMB to MYR
RM0.001937448
1 BOMB to TRY
0.018496716
1 BOMB to JPY
¥0.06822
1 BOMB to ARS
ARS$0.623867352
1 BOMB to RUB
0.03688428
1 BOMB to INR
0.039785904
1 BOMB to IDR
Rp7.455736512
1 BOMB to KRW
0.6334227
1 BOMB to PHP
0.026451168
1 BOMB to EGP
￡E.0.022089636
1 BOMB to BRL
R$0.00254688
1 BOMB to CAD
C$0.000627624
1 BOMB to BDT
0.055567464
1 BOMB to NGN
0.696476172
1 BOMB to UAH
0.018960612
1 BOMB to VES
Bs0.0559404
1 BOMB to CLP
$0.441156
1 BOMB to PKR
Rs0.128944896
1 BOMB to KZT
0.247306596
1 BOMB to THB
฿0.014890152
1 BOMB to TWD
NT$0.013603068
1 BOMB to AED
د.إ0.001669116
1 BOMB to CHF
Fr0.000368388
1 BOMB to HKD
HK$0.003565632
1 BOMB to MAD
.د.م0.004147776
1 BOMB to MXN
$0.008577528
1 BOMB to PLN
0.001700952
1 BOMB to RON
лв0.002019312
1 BOMB to SEK
kr0.004452492
1 BOMB to BGN
лв0.000777708
1 BOMB to HUF
Ft0.159352824
1 BOMB to CZK
0.009791844
1 BOMB to KWD
د.ك0.0001391688
1 BOMB to ILS
0.001541772

Bombie Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bombie, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Bombie Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bombie

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

