What is Bombie (BOMB)

Bombie is the top-paying mini-game on Telegram & TON and LINE & Kaia ecosystems, featuring a "Shooting to Earn" mode where players battle zombies to earn $BOMB tokens. It is the first dual-platform game on Telegram and LINE, with a fair-launch tokenomics model.

Bombie Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Bombie, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BOMB? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Bombie price prediction page.

Bombie Price History

Tracing BOMB's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BOMB's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Bombie price history page.

Bombie (BOMB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bombie (BOMB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BOMB token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Bombie (BOMB)

Looking for how to buy Bombie? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Bombie on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BOMB to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bombie What is the price of Bombie (BOMB) today? The live price of Bombie (BOMB) is 0.0004548 USD . What is the market cap of Bombie (BOMB)? The current market cap of Bombie is $ 4.09M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BOMB by its real-time market price of 0.0004548 USD . What is the circulating supply of Bombie (BOMB)? The current circulating supply of Bombie (BOMB) is 9.00B USD . What was the highest price of Bombie (BOMB)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Bombie (BOMB) is 0.00489 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Bombie (BOMB)? The 24-hour trading volume of Bombie (BOMB) is $ 74.84K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

