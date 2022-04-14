Bombie (BOMB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bombie (BOMB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bombie (BOMB) Information Bombie is the top-paying mini-game on Telegram & TON and LINE & Kaia ecosystems, featuring a "Shooting to Earn" mode where players battle zombies to earn $BOMB tokens. It is the first dual-platform game on Telegram and LINE, with a fair-launch tokenomics model. Official Website: https://bombie.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://bombie.xyz/#/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://tonscan.org/jetton/EQAQZEf6A-BfN8wYVnjdyPWpCXwkTSjhfF5ZWP7AjReM4eEI Buy BOMB Now!

Bombie (BOMB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bombie (BOMB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.86M $ 3.86M $ 3.86M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 9.00B $ 9.00B $ 9.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.29M $ 4.29M $ 4.29M All-Time High: $ 0.00489 $ 0.00489 $ 0.00489 All-Time Low: $ 0.000434242249536716 $ 0.000434242249536716 $ 0.000434242249536716 Current Price: $ 0.0004293 $ 0.0004293 $ 0.0004293 Learn more about Bombie (BOMB) price

Bombie (BOMB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bombie (BOMB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOMB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOMB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BOMB's tokenomics, explore BOMB token's live price!

How to Buy BOMB Interested in adding Bombie (BOMB) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy BOMB, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy BOMB on MEXC now!

Bombie (BOMB) Price History Analyzing the price history of BOMB helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore BOMB Price History now!

BOMB Price Prediction Want to know where BOMB might be heading? Our BOMB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BOMB token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!