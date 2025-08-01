What is BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE)

BONE is a governance token of Shibaswap ecosystem which will allow the #ShibArmy to vote on upcoming proposals. The more BONE the user holds, the more weight their vote carries in these future endeavours. BONE has 250,000,000 tokens, and is designed to fit perfectly between the previous two tokens in regards to circulation supply.

BONE SHIBASWAP Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BONE SHIBASWAP, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BONE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BONE SHIBASWAP price prediction page.

BONE SHIBASWAP Price History

Tracing BONE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BONE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BONE SHIBASWAP price history page.

BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BONE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE)

Looking for how to buy BONE SHIBASWAP? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BONE SHIBASWAP on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BONE to Local Currencies

BONE SHIBASWAP Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BONE SHIBASWAP, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BONE SHIBASWAP What is the price of BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE) today? The live price of BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE) is 0.184 USD . What is the market cap of BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE)? The current market cap of BONE SHIBASWAP is $ 42.31M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BONE by its real-time market price of 0.184 USD . What is the circulating supply of BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE)? The current circulating supply of BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE) is 229.92M USD . What was the highest price of BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE) is 2.39 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE)? The 24-hour trading volume of BONE SHIBASWAP (BONE) is $ 231.85K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

