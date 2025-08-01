What is Bonk (BONK)

Bonk is the first Solana dog coin for the people, by the people with 50% of the total supply airdropped to the Solana community. The Bonk contributors were tired of toxic “Alameda” tokenomics and wanted to make a fun memecoin where everyone gets a fair shot.

Bonk is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Bonk investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check BONK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Bonk on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Bonk buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Bonk Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Bonk, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BONK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Bonk price prediction page.

Bonk Price History

Tracing BONK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BONK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Bonk price history page.

Bonk (BONK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bonk (BONK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BONK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Bonk (BONK)

Looking for how to buy Bonk? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Bonk on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BONK to Local Currencies

1 BONK to VND ₫ 0.70287365 1 BONK to AUD A$ 0.0000414005 1 BONK to GBP ￡ 0.0000200325 1 BONK to EUR € 0.0000232377 1 BONK to USD $ 0.00002671 1 BONK to MYR RM 0.0001137846 1 BONK to TRY ₺ 0.0010862957 1 BONK to JPY ¥ 0.0040065 1 BONK to ARS ARS$ 0.0366391754 1 BONK to RUB ₽ 0.002166181 1 BONK to INR ₹ 0.0023365908 1 BONK to IDR Rp 0.4378687824 1 BONK to KRW ₩ 0.0372003525 1 BONK to PHP ₱ 0.0015534536 1 BONK to EGP ￡E. 0.0012973047 1 BONK to BRL R$ 0.000149576 1 BONK to CAD C$ 0.0000368598 1 BONK to BDT ৳ 0.0032634278 1 BONK to NGN ₦ 0.0409034269 1 BONK to UAH ₴ 0.0011135399 1 BONK to VES Bs 0.00328533 1 BONK to CLP $ 0.0259087 1 BONK to PKR Rs 0.0075728192 1 BONK to KZT ₸ 0.0145240967 1 BONK to THB ฿ 0.0008744854 1 BONK to TWD NT$ 0.0007988961 1 BONK to AED د.إ 0.0000980257 1 BONK to CHF Fr 0.0000216351 1 BONK to HKD HK$ 0.0002094064 1 BONK to MAD .د.م 0.0002435952 1 BONK to MXN $ 0.0005037506 1 BONK to PLN zł 0.0000998954 1 BONK to RON лв 0.0001185924 1 BONK to SEK kr 0.0002614909 1 BONK to BGN лв 0.0000456741 1 BONK to HUF Ft 0.0093586498 1 BONK to CZK Kč 0.0005750663 1 BONK to KWD د.ك 0.00000817326 1 BONK to ILS ₪ 0.0000905469

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bonk What is the price of Bonk (BONK) today? The live price of Bonk (BONK) is 0.00002671 USD . What is the market cap of Bonk (BONK)? The current market cap of Bonk is $ 2.15B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BONK by its real-time market price of 0.00002671 USD . What is the circulating supply of Bonk (BONK)? The current circulating supply of Bonk (BONK) is 80.57T USD . What was the highest price of Bonk (BONK)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Bonk (BONK) is 0.00005993 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Bonk (BONK)? The 24-hour trading volume of Bonk (BONK) is $ 36.33M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

