More About BOO

BOO Price Info

BOO Whitepaper

BOO Official Website

BOO Tokenomics

BOO Price Forecast

BOO History

BOO Buying Guide

BOO-to-Fiat Currency Converter

BOO Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Spookyswap Logo

Spookyswap Price(BOO)

Spookyswap (BOO) Live Price Chart

$0.22905
$0.22905$0.22905
-1.83%1D
USD

BOO Live Price Data & Information

Spookyswap (BOO) is currently trading at 0.22902 USD with a market cap of 2.15M USD. BOO to USD price is updated in real-time.

Spookyswap Key Market Performance:

$ 53.11K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.83%
Spookyswap 24-hour price change
9.39M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BOO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BOO price information.

BOO Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Spookyswap for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0042698-1.83%
30 Days$ +0.13475+142.94%
60 Days$ +0.09112+66.07%
90 Days$ -0.02518-9.91%
Spookyswap Price Change Today

Today, BOO recorded a change of $ -0.0042698 (-1.83%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Spookyswap 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.13475 (+142.94%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Spookyswap 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BOO saw a change of $ +0.09112 (+66.07%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Spookyswap 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.02518 (-9.91%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BOO Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Spookyswap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.20427
$ 0.20427$ 0.20427

$ 0.25849
$ 0.25849$ 0.25849

$ 40.18
$ 40.18$ 40.18

+0.03%

-1.83%

-10.34%

BOO Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 2.15M
$ 2.15M$ 2.15M

$ 53.11K
$ 53.11K$ 53.11K

9.39M
9.39M 9.39M

What is Spookyswap (BOO)

SpookySwap is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) for the Fantom Opera network. Different from other DEXs, we're invested in building a strong foundation with our BOO token as a governance token, diverse farms, a built in bridge, built in limit orders and user-centered service.

Spookyswap is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Spookyswap investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BOO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Spookyswap on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Spookyswap buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Spookyswap Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Spookyswap, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BOO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Spookyswap price prediction page.

Spookyswap Price History

Tracing BOO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BOO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Spookyswap price history page.

Spookyswap (BOO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Spookyswap (BOO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BOO token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Spookyswap (BOO)

Looking for how to buy Spookyswap? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Spookyswap on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BOO to Local Currencies

1 BOO to VND
6,026.6613
1 BOO to AUD
A$0.354981
1 BOO to GBP
0.171765
1 BOO to EUR
0.1992474
1 BOO to USD
$0.22902
1 BOO to MYR
RM0.9756252
1 BOO to TRY
9.2959218
1 BOO to JPY
¥34.353
1 BOO to ARS
ARS$314.1558948
1 BOO to RUB
18.573522
1 BOO to INR
20.027799
1 BOO to IDR
Rp3,754.4256288
1 BOO to KRW
319.414194
1 BOO to PHP
13.3266738
1 BOO to EGP
￡E.11.1212112
1 BOO to BRL
R$1.2802218
1 BOO to CAD
C$0.3160476
1 BOO to BDT
27.9816636
1 BOO to NGN
350.7189378
1 BOO to UAH
9.5478438
1 BOO to VES
Bs28.16946
1 BOO to CLP
$222.37842
1 BOO to PKR
Rs64.8767856
1 BOO to KZT
124.5342054
1 BOO to THB
฿7.5026952
1 BOO to TWD
NT$6.8522784
1 BOO to AED
د.إ0.8405034
1 BOO to CHF
Fr0.1855062
1 BOO to HKD
HK$1.797807
1 BOO to MAD
.د.م2.084082
1 BOO to MXN
$4.3124466
1 BOO to PLN
0.8565348
1 BOO to RON
лв1.0168488
1 BOO to SEK
kr2.2375254
1 BOO to BGN
лв0.3916242
1 BOO to HUF
Ft80.1592902
1 BOO to CZK
4.9216398
1 BOO to KWD
د.ك0.07008012
1 BOO to ILS
0.7763778

Spookyswap Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Spookyswap, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Spookyswap Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Spookyswap

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

BOO
BOO
USD
USD

1 BOO = 0.22902 USD

Trade

BOOUSDT
$0.22902
$0.22902$0.22902
+10.46%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee