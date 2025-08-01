What is Spookyswap (BOO)

SpookySwap is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) for the Fantom Opera network. Different from other DEXs, we're invested in building a strong foundation with our BOO token as a governance token, diverse farms, a built in bridge, built in limit orders and user-centered service.

Spookyswap is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Spookyswap investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check BOO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Spookyswap on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Spookyswap buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Spookyswap Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Spookyswap, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BOO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Spookyswap price prediction page.

Spookyswap Price History

Tracing BOO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BOO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Spookyswap price history page.

Spookyswap (BOO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Spookyswap (BOO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BOO token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Spookyswap (BOO)

Looking for how to buy Spookyswap? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Spookyswap on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BOO to Local Currencies

1 BOO to VND ₫ 6,026.6613 1 BOO to AUD A$ 0.354981 1 BOO to GBP ￡ 0.171765 1 BOO to EUR € 0.1992474 1 BOO to USD $ 0.22902 1 BOO to MYR RM 0.9756252 1 BOO to TRY ₺ 9.2959218 1 BOO to JPY ¥ 34.353 1 BOO to ARS ARS$ 314.1558948 1 BOO to RUB ₽ 18.573522 1 BOO to INR ₹ 20.027799 1 BOO to IDR Rp 3,754.4256288 1 BOO to KRW ₩ 319.414194 1 BOO to PHP ₱ 13.3266738 1 BOO to EGP ￡E. 11.1212112 1 BOO to BRL R$ 1.2802218 1 BOO to CAD C$ 0.3160476 1 BOO to BDT ৳ 27.9816636 1 BOO to NGN ₦ 350.7189378 1 BOO to UAH ₴ 9.5478438 1 BOO to VES Bs 28.16946 1 BOO to CLP $ 222.37842 1 BOO to PKR Rs 64.8767856 1 BOO to KZT ₸ 124.5342054 1 BOO to THB ฿ 7.5026952 1 BOO to TWD NT$ 6.8522784 1 BOO to AED د.إ 0.8405034 1 BOO to CHF Fr 0.1855062 1 BOO to HKD HK$ 1.797807 1 BOO to MAD .د.م 2.084082 1 BOO to MXN $ 4.3124466 1 BOO to PLN zł 0.8565348 1 BOO to RON лв 1.0168488 1 BOO to SEK kr 2.2375254 1 BOO to BGN лв 0.3916242 1 BOO to HUF Ft 80.1592902 1 BOO to CZK Kč 4.9216398 1 BOO to KWD د.ك 0.07008012 1 BOO to ILS ₪ 0.7763778

Spookyswap Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Spookyswap, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Spookyswap What is the price of Spookyswap (BOO) today? The live price of Spookyswap (BOO) is 0.22902 USD . What is the market cap of Spookyswap (BOO)? The current market cap of Spookyswap is $ 2.15M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BOO by its real-time market price of 0.22902 USD . What is the circulating supply of Spookyswap (BOO)? The current circulating supply of Spookyswap (BOO) is 9.39M USD . What was the highest price of Spookyswap (BOO)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Spookyswap (BOO) is 40.18 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Spookyswap (BOO)? The 24-hour trading volume of Spookyswap (BOO) is $ 53.11K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!