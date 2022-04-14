Spookyswap (BOO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Spookyswap (BOO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Spookyswap (BOO) Information SpookySwap is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) for the Fantom Opera network. Different from other DEXs, we're invested in building a strong foundation with our BOO token as a governance token, diverse farms, a built in bridge, built in limit orders and user-centered service. Official Website: https://spooky.fi Whitepaper: https://docs.spookyswap.finance/ Block Explorer: https://sonicscan.org/token/0x7a0c53f7eb34c5bc8b01691723669ada9d6cb384 Buy BOO Now!

Spookyswap (BOO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Spookyswap (BOO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.87M $ 1.87M $ 1.87M Total Supply: $ 13.67M $ 13.67M $ 13.67M Circulating Supply: $ 9.39M $ 9.39M $ 9.39M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.72M $ 2.72M $ 2.72M All-Time High: $ 40.18 $ 40.18 $ 40.18 All-Time Low: $ 0.250611104420171 $ 0.250611104420171 $ 0.250611104420171 Current Price: $ 0.19874 $ 0.19874 $ 0.19874 Learn more about Spookyswap (BOO) price

Spookyswap (BOO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Spookyswap (BOO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BOO's tokenomics, explore BOO token's live price!

Spookyswap (BOO) Price History Analyzing the price history of BOO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore BOO Price History now!

BOO Price Prediction Want to know where BOO might be heading? Our BOO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BOO token's Price Prediction now!

