Market Cap: --

Total Supply: $ 21.00B

Circulating Supply: --

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 97.86M

All-Time High: $ 0.01355

All-Time Low: --

Current Price: $ 0.00466

BitcoinOS (BOS) Information BitcoinOS(BOS) is the first platform that bring sprogrammability to Bitcoin without changing Bitcoin's base protocol.Through breakthrough zero-knowledge proof technology,BOS enables smart contracts, DeFi applications,and cross-chain interoperability — all secured by Bitcoin'sun paralleled network security. BitcoinOS(BOS) is the first platform that bring sprogrammability to Bitcoin without changing Bitcoin's base protocol.Through breakthrough zero-knowledge proof technology,BOS enables smart contracts, DeFi applications,and cross-chain interoperability — all secured by Bitcoin'sun paralleled network security. Official Website: https://bitcoinos.build/ Whitepaper: https://bitcoinos.build/whitepaper

BitcoinOS (BOS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BitcoinOS (BOS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BOS's tokenomics, explore BOS token's live price!

BitcoinOS (BOS) Price History Analyzing the price history of BOS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

