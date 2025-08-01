What is BOSON (BOSON)

Boson Protocol is a trust minimised and cost minimised protocol that automates digital to physical redemptions using NFTs encoded with game theory. Boson Protocol’s vision is to enable a decentralized commerce ecosystem by funding and accelerating the development of a stack of specialist applications to disrupt, unbundle and democratize commerce.

BOSON Price Prediction

BOSON Price History

BOSON (BOSON) Tokenomics

How to buy BOSON (BOSON)

BOSON to Local Currencies

BOSON Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BOSON, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BOSON What is the price of BOSON (BOSON) today? The live price of BOSON (BOSON) is 0.08861 USD . What is the market cap of BOSON (BOSON)? The current market cap of BOSON is $ 13.06M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BOSON by its real-time market price of 0.08861 USD . What is the circulating supply of BOSON (BOSON)? The current circulating supply of BOSON (BOSON) is 147.36M USD . What was the highest price of BOSON (BOSON)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of BOSON (BOSON) is 7 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of BOSON (BOSON)? The 24-hour trading volume of BOSON (BOSON) is $ 8.97K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

