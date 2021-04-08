BOSON (BOSON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BOSON (BOSON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BOSON (BOSON) Information Boson Protocol is a trust minimised and cost minimised protocol that automates digital to physical redemptions using NFTs encoded with game theory. Boson Protocol’s vision is to enable a decentralized commerce ecosystem by funding and accelerating the development of a stack of specialist applications to disrupt, unbundle and democratize commerce. Official Website: http://bosonprotocol.io Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/p7g9u8d8wiwnf9jn Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xC477D038d5420C6A9e0b031712f61c5120090de9 Buy BOSON Now!

Market Cap: $ 12.22M
Total Supply: $ 200.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 148.04M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 16.51M
All-Time High: $ 7
All-Time Low: $ 0.07577496139853153
Current Price: $ 0.08254

BOSON (BOSON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BOSON (BOSON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOSON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOSON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BOSON's tokenomics, explore BOSON token's live price!

