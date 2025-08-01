More About BOTTO

Botto Logo

Botto Price(BOTTO)

Botto (BOTTO) Live Price Chart

BOTTO Live Price Data & Information

Botto (BOTTO) is currently trading at 0.2958 USD with a market cap of 14.36M USD. BOTTO to USD price is updated in real-time.

Botto Key Market Performance:

Get real-time price updates of the BOTTO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

BOTTO Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Botto for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.007678-2.53%
30 Days$ +0.0811+37.77%
60 Days$ +0.0452+18.03%
90 Days$ +0.0975+49.16%
Botto Price Change Today

Today, BOTTO recorded a change of $ -0.007678 (-2.53%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Botto 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0811 (+37.77%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Botto 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BOTTO saw a change of $ +0.0452 (+18.03%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Botto 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0975 (+49.16%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BOTTO Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Botto: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

What is Botto (BOTTO)

Botto is a generative artist governed by the community. Botto creates 350 art pieces a week and presents them to the community. These art pieces are considered a 'round', whereby individual art pieces are denoted as 'fragments'. The community votes on these art fragments. Votes represent individual preferences on what a participant considers to be aesthetically pleasing art. Collectively, votes are used as feedback for Botto's generative algorithm - dictating what direction Botto should take its next round of art pieces. Over time, Botto shall create art guided and governed by the community.

Botto is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Botto Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Botto, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BOTTO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

Botto Price History

Tracing BOTTO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BOTTO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Botto price history page.

Botto (BOTTO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Botto (BOTTO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BOTTO token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Botto (BOTTO)

You can easily purchase Botto on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

BOTTO to Local Currencies

Botto Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Botto, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Botto Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Botto

