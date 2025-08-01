More About BOXCAT

BoxcatAI Logo

BoxcatAI Price(BOXCAT)

BoxcatAI (BOXCAT) Live Price Chart

$0.0000765
$0.0000765$0.0000765
-0.13%1D
USD

BOXCAT Live Price Data & Information

BoxcatAI (BOXCAT) is currently trading at 0.0000765 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. BOXCAT to USD price is updated in real-time.

BoxcatAI Key Market Performance:

$ 62.93K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.13%
BoxcatAI 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BOXCAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

BOXCAT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of BoxcatAI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000000996-0.13%
30 Days$ -0.0001838-70.62%
60 Days$ -0.0251135-99.70%
90 Days$ -0.0349235-99.79%
BoxcatAI Price Change Today

Today, BOXCAT recorded a change of $ -0.0000000996 (-0.13%), reflecting its latest market activity.

BoxcatAI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0001838 (-70.62%), showing the token's short-term performance.

BoxcatAI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BOXCAT saw a change of $ -0.0251135 (-99.70%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

BoxcatAI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0349235 (-99.79%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BOXCAT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of BoxcatAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00006682
$ 0.00006682$ 0.00006682

$ 0.0001068
$ 0.0001068$ 0.0001068

$ 1.39
$ 1.39$ 1.39

+1.86%

-0.13%

-52.43%

BOXCAT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 62.93K
$ 62.93K$ 62.93K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is BoxcatAI (BOXCAT)

Boxcat is a meme community-based P2E project. The community user-focused BOXCAT project seeks total Web3 entertainments through Character NFT, Meme Token, Tap 2 Earn, and VIP Party with holders. Over 590k+ users have joined our game. Join our army!

Boxcat is a meme community-based P2E project. The community user-focused BOXCAT project seeks total Web3 entertainments through Character NFT, Meme Token, Tap 2 Earn, and VIP Party with holders. Over 590k+ users have joined our game. Join our army!

Additionally, you can:
- Check BOXCAT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about BoxcatAI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BoxcatAI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

BoxcatAI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BoxcatAI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BOXCAT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BoxcatAI price prediction page.

BoxcatAI Price History

Tracing BOXCAT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BOXCAT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BoxcatAI price history page.

BoxcatAI (BOXCAT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BoxcatAI (BOXCAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BOXCAT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy BoxcatAI (BOXCAT)

Looking for how to buy BoxcatAI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BoxcatAI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BOXCAT to Local Currencies

1 BOXCAT to VND
2.0130975
1 BOXCAT to AUD
A$0.000118575
1 BOXCAT to GBP
0.000057375
1 BOXCAT to EUR
0.000066555
1 BOXCAT to USD
$0.0000765
1 BOXCAT to MYR
RM0.00032589
1 BOXCAT to TRY
0.003111255
1 BOXCAT to JPY
¥0.011475
1 BOXCAT to ARS
ARS$0.10493811
1 BOXCAT to RUB
0.00620262
1 BOXCAT to INR
0.00669222
1 BOXCAT to IDR
Rp1.25409816
1 BOXCAT to KRW
0.106545375
1 BOXCAT to PHP
0.00444924
1 BOXCAT to EGP
￡E.0.003715605
1 BOXCAT to BRL
R$0.0004284
1 BOXCAT to CAD
C$0.00010557
1 BOXCAT to BDT
0.00934677
1 BOXCAT to NGN
0.117151335
1 BOXCAT to UAH
0.003189285
1 BOXCAT to VES
Bs0.0094095
1 BOXCAT to CLP
$0.074205
1 BOXCAT to PKR
Rs0.02168928
1 BOXCAT to KZT
0.041598405
1 BOXCAT to THB
฿0.00250461
1 BOXCAT to TWD
NT$0.002288115
1 BOXCAT to AED
د.إ0.000280755
1 BOXCAT to CHF
Fr0.000061965
1 BOXCAT to HKD
HK$0.00059976
1 BOXCAT to MAD
.د.م0.00069768
1 BOXCAT to MXN
$0.00144279
1 BOXCAT to PLN
0.00028611
1 BOXCAT to RON
лв0.00033966
1 BOXCAT to SEK
kr0.000748935
1 BOXCAT to BGN
лв0.000130815
1 BOXCAT to HUF
Ft0.02680407
1 BOXCAT to CZK
0.001647045
1 BOXCAT to KWD
د.ك0.000023409
1 BOXCAT to ILS
0.000259335

BoxcatAI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BoxcatAI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official BoxcatAI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BoxcatAI

