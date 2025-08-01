What is Bedrock (BR)

Bedrock is the first multi-asset liquid restaking protocol, pioneering Bitcoin staking with uniBTC. As the leading BTC liquid staking token, uniBTC lets holders earn rewards while maintaining liquidity, unlocking new yield opportunities in Bitcoin’s $1T market. With a cutting-edge approach to BTCFi 2.0, Bedrock is redefining Bitcoin’s role in DeFi—and extending liquid restaking across 12+ blockchains for BTC, ETH, and DePIN assets.

Bedrock Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Bedrock, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Bedrock price prediction page.

Bedrock Price History

Tracing BR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Bedrock price history page.

Bedrock (BR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bedrock (BR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Bedrock (BR)

Looking for how to buy Bedrock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

BR to Local Currencies

Bedrock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bedrock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

