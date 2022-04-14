Bedrock (BR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bedrock (BR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bedrock (BR) Information Bedrock is the first multi-asset liquid restaking protocol, pioneering Bitcoin staking with uniBTC. As the leading BTC liquid staking token, uniBTC lets holders earn rewards while maintaining liquidity, unlocking new yield opportunities in Bitcoin’s $1T market. With a cutting-edge approach to BTCFi 2.0, Bedrock is redefining Bitcoin’s role in DeFi—and extending liquid restaking across 12+ blockchains for BTC, ETH, and DePIN assets. Official Website: https://bedrockdao.com/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xff7d6a96ae471bbcd7713af9cb1feeb16cf56b41 Buy BR Now!

Bedrock (BR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bedrock (BR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 14.03M $ 14.03M $ 14.03M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 280.00M $ 280.00M $ 280.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 50.09M $ 50.09M $ 50.09M All-Time High: $ 0.5 $ 0.5 $ 0.5 All-Time Low: $ 0.03902018689786832 $ 0.03902018689786832 $ 0.03902018689786832 Current Price: $ 0.05009 $ 0.05009 $ 0.05009 Learn more about Bedrock (BR) price

Bedrock (BR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bedrock (BR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BR's tokenomics, explore BR token's live price!

How to Buy BR Interested in adding Bedrock (BR) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy BR, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy BR on MEXC now!

Bedrock (BR) Price History Analyzing the price history of BR helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore BR Price History now!

BR Price Prediction Want to know where BR might be heading? Our BR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BR token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!