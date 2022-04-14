Brainlet (BRAINLET) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Brainlet (BRAINLET), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Brainlet (BRAINLET) Information Blockchain sped club. Official Website: https://brainlet.community/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/8NNXWrWVctNw1UFeaBypffimTdcLCcD8XJzHvYsmgwpF Buy BRAINLET Now!

Brainlet (BRAINLET) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Brainlet (BRAINLET), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.31M $ 2.31M $ 2.31M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 952.91M $ 952.91M $ 952.91M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.42M $ 2.42M $ 2.42M All-Time High: $ 0.09377 $ 0.09377 $ 0.09377 All-Time Low: $ 0.000715578606896465 $ 0.000715578606896465 $ 0.000715578606896465 Current Price: $ 0.002419 $ 0.002419 $ 0.002419 Learn more about Brainlet (BRAINLET) price

Brainlet (BRAINLET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Brainlet (BRAINLET) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BRAINLET tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BRAINLET tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BRAINLET's tokenomics, explore BRAINLET token's live price!

How to Buy BRAINLET Interested in adding Brainlet (BRAINLET) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy BRAINLET, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy BRAINLET on MEXC now!

Brainlet (BRAINLET) Price History Analyzing the price history of BRAINLET helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore BRAINLET Price History now!

BRAINLET Price Prediction Want to know where BRAINLET might be heading? Our BRAINLET price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BRAINLET token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!