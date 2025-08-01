More About BRETTETH

BRETT (BRETTETH) Live Price Chart

$0.1679
$0.1679$0.1679
-1.81%1D
USD

BRETTETH Live Price Data & Information

BRETT (BRETTETH) is currently trading at 0.1679 USD with a market cap of 11.66M USD. BRETTETH to USD price is updated in real-time.

BRETT Key Market Performance:

$ 224.92K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.81%
BRETT 24-hour price change
69.42M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BRETTETH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BRETTETH price information.

BRETTETH Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of BRETT for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.003095-1.81%
30 Days$ +0.0615+57.80%
60 Days$ -0.0074-4.23%
90 Days$ +0.0192+12.91%
BRETT Price Change Today

Today, BRETTETH recorded a change of $ -0.003095 (-1.81%), reflecting its latest market activity.

BRETT 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0615 (+57.80%), showing the token's short-term performance.

BRETT 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BRETTETH saw a change of $ -0.0074 (-4.23%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

BRETT 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0192 (+12.91%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BRETTETH Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of BRETT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.1557
$ 0.1557$ 0.1557

$ 0.1854
$ 0.1854$ 0.1854

$ 0.6189
$ 0.6189$ 0.6189

+1.63%

-1.81%

-2.67%

BRETTETH Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 11.66M
$ 11.66M$ 11.66M

$ 224.92K
$ 224.92K$ 224.92K

69.42M
69.42M 69.42M

What is BRETT (BRETTETH)

Brett (BRETT) is a deflationary memecoin launched on the Ethereum blockchain in July 2023. Inspired by Matt Furie's comic book series "Boy's Club," featuring the iconic Pepe the Frog and his friends, Brett aims to capitalize on the viral popularity of meme coins like Pepe and Dogecoin.

BRETT is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your BRETT investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BRETTETH staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about BRETT on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BRETT buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

BRETT Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BRETT, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BRETTETH? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BRETT price prediction page.

BRETT Price History

Tracing BRETTETH's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BRETTETH's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BRETT price history page.

BRETT (BRETTETH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BRETT (BRETTETH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BRETTETH token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy BRETT (BRETTETH)

Looking for how to buy BRETT? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BRETT on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BRETTETH to Local Currencies

1 BRETTETH to VND
4,418.2885
1 BRETTETH to AUD
A$0.260245
1 BRETTETH to GBP
0.125925
1 BRETTETH to EUR
0.146073
1 BRETTETH to USD
$0.1679
1 BRETTETH to MYR
RM0.715254
1 BRETTETH to TRY
6.815061
1 BRETTETH to JPY
¥25.185
1 BRETTETH to ARS
ARS$230.315146
1 BRETTETH to RUB
13.61669
1 BRETTETH to INR
14.682855
1 BRETTETH to IDR
Rp2,752.458576
1 BRETTETH to KRW
234.17013
1 BRETTETH to PHP
9.770101
1 BRETTETH to EGP
￡E.8.153224
1 BRETTETH to BRL
R$0.938561
1 BRETTETH to CAD
C$0.231702
1 BRETTETH to BDT
20.514022
1 BRETTETH to NGN
257.120381
1 BRETTETH to UAH
6.999751
1 BRETTETH to VES
Bs20.6517
1 BRETTETH to CLP
$163.0309
1 BRETTETH to PKR
Rs47.562712
1 BRETTETH to KZT
91.298983
1 BRETTETH to THB
฿5.500404
1 BRETTETH to TWD
NT$5.023568
1 BRETTETH to AED
د.إ0.616193
1 BRETTETH to CHF
Fr0.135999
1 BRETTETH to HKD
HK$1.318015
1 BRETTETH to MAD
.د.م1.52789
1 BRETTETH to MXN
$3.161557
1 BRETTETH to PLN
0.627946
1 BRETTETH to RON
лв0.745476
1 BRETTETH to SEK
kr1.640383
1 BRETTETH to BGN
лв0.287109
1 BRETTETH to HUF
Ft58.766679
1 BRETTETH to CZK
3.608171
1 BRETTETH to KWD
د.ك0.0513774
1 BRETTETH to ILS
0.569181

BRETT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BRETT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official BRETT Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BRETT

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.

