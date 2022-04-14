REDBRICK (BRIC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into REDBRICK (BRIC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

REDBRICK (BRIC) Information Redbrick is an AI-powered Web3 content platform that enables users to easily create, publish, and monetize games and applications. It offers a suite of tools and services designed to simplify the development process and foster a vibrant creator economy. Official Website: https://redbrick.land Whitepaper: https://docs.redbrick.land/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xb40f2e5291c3Db45AbB0Ca8DF76F1C21E9f112a9 Buy BRIC Now!

REDBRICK (BRIC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for REDBRICK (BRIC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.33M $ 7.33M $ 7.33M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 235.11M $ 235.11M $ 235.11M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 31.17M $ 31.17M $ 31.17M All-Time High: $ 0.0855 $ 0.0855 $ 0.0855 All-Time Low: $ 0.008117664543909395 $ 0.008117664543909395 $ 0.008117664543909395 Current Price: $ 0.031173 $ 0.031173 $ 0.031173 Learn more about REDBRICK (BRIC) price

REDBRICK (BRIC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of REDBRICK (BRIC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BRIC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BRIC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BRIC's tokenomics, explore BRIC token's live price!

How to Buy BRIC Interested in adding REDBRICK (BRIC) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy BRIC, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy BRIC on MEXC now!

REDBRICK (BRIC) Price History Analyzing the price history of BRIC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore BRIC Price History now!

BRIC Price Prediction Want to know where BRIC might be heading? Our BRIC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BRIC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!