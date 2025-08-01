What is BRN Metaverse (BRN)

BRN Metaverse is an incredibly ambitious project that aims to completely transform the way we interact with technology and with each other. It seeks to achieve this by seamlessly connecting the metaverse with the real world. By utilizing state-of-the-art technology and a token-based ecosystem, BRN Metaverse is working towards integrating Artificial Intelligence, Game, Blockchain, Web 3.0, and other groundbreaking concepts. This integration will bring about a revolutionary gaming experience that goes beyond traditional boundaries. One of the key aspects that sets BRN Metaverse apart is its incorporation of in-game inventories, virtual economies, and play-to-earn mechanics. By introducing these innovative features, BRN Metaverse not only enhances the gaming experience but also creates virtual economies where the value of in-game assets is determined by various factors. These factors include player demand, rarity, and utility, which adds a whole new level of excitement and value to the gaming ecosystem. With its bold vision of revolutionizing the gaming industry and combining the power of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, BRN Metaverse is positioning itself as a major player in this dynamic and transformative space. It is set to lead the way in shaping the future of technology-driven interactions and the immersive gaming experience.

BRN Metaverse (BRN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BRN Metaverse (BRN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BRN token's extensive tokenomics now!

1 BRN to VND ₫ 3,289.375 1 BRN to AUD A$ 0.19375 1 BRN to GBP ￡ 0.09375 1 BRN to EUR € 0.10875 1 BRN to USD $ 0.125 1 BRN to MYR RM 0.5325 1 BRN to TRY ₺ 5.085 1 BRN to JPY ¥ 18.75 1 BRN to ARS ARS$ 171.4675 1 BRN to RUB ₽ 10.135 1 BRN to INR ₹ 10.935 1 BRN to IDR Rp 2,049.18 1 BRN to KRW ₩ 174.09375 1 BRN to PHP ₱ 7.27 1 BRN to EGP ￡E. 6.07 1 BRN to BRL R$ 0.7 1 BRN to CAD C$ 0.1725 1 BRN to BDT ৳ 15.2725 1 BRN to NGN ₦ 191.42375 1 BRN to UAH ₴ 5.21125 1 BRN to VES Bs 15.375 1 BRN to CLP $ 121.25 1 BRN to PKR Rs 35.44 1 BRN to KZT ₸ 67.97125 1 BRN to THB ฿ 4.09375 1 BRN to TWD NT$ 3.73875 1 BRN to AED د.إ 0.45875 1 BRN to CHF Fr 0.10125 1 BRN to HKD HK$ 0.98 1 BRN to MAD .د.م 1.14 1 BRN to MXN $ 2.3575 1 BRN to PLN zł 0.4675 1 BRN to RON лв 0.555 1 BRN to SEK kr 1.22375 1 BRN to BGN лв 0.21375 1 BRN to HUF Ft 43.7975 1 BRN to CZK Kč 2.69125 1 BRN to KWD د.ك 0.03825 1 BRN to ILS ₪ 0.42375

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BRN Metaverse What is the price of BRN Metaverse (BRN) today? The live price of BRN Metaverse (BRN) is 0.125 USD . What is the market cap of BRN Metaverse (BRN)? The current market cap of BRN Metaverse is $ 3.49M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BRN by its real-time market price of 0.125 USD . What is the circulating supply of BRN Metaverse (BRN)? The current circulating supply of BRN Metaverse (BRN) is 27.95M USD . What was the highest price of BRN Metaverse (BRN)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of BRN Metaverse (BRN) is 6.48 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of BRN Metaverse (BRN)? The 24-hour trading volume of BRN Metaverse (BRN) is $ 302.60K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

