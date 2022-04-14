BRN Metaverse (BRN) Tokenomics
BRN Metaverse is an incredibly ambitious project that aims to completely transform the way we interact with technology and with each other. It seeks to achieve this by seamlessly connecting the metaverse with the real world. By utilizing state-of-the-art technology and a token-based ecosystem, BRN Metaverse is working towards integrating Artificial Intelligence, Game, Blockchain, Web 3.0, and other groundbreaking concepts. This integration will bring about a revolutionary gaming experience that goes beyond traditional boundaries. One of the key aspects that sets BRN Metaverse apart is its incorporation of in-game inventories, virtual economies, and play-to-earn mechanics. By introducing these innovative features, BRN Metaverse not only enhances the gaming experience but also creates virtual economies where the value of in-game assets is determined by various factors. These factors include player demand, rarity, and utility, which adds a whole new level of excitement and value to the gaming ecosystem. With its bold vision of revolutionizing the gaming industry and combining the power of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, BRN Metaverse is positioning itself as a major player in this dynamic and transformative space. It is set to lead the way in shaping the future of technology-driven interactions and the immersive gaming experience.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BRN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BRN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
