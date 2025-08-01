More About BROCCOLIF3B

Broccoli (BROCCOLIF3B) Live Price Chart

$0.009022
$0.009022
-0.02%1D
USD

BROCCOLIF3B Live Price Data & Information

Broccoli (BROCCOLIF3B) is currently trading at 0.009022 USD with a market cap of 9.02M USD. BROCCOLIF3B to USD price is updated in real-time.

Broccoli Key Market Performance:

$ 68.03K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.02%
Broccoli 24-hour price change
1.00B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BROCCOLIF3B to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BROCCOLIF3B price information.

BROCCOLIF3B Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Broccoli for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000018-0.02%
30 Days$ +0.000126+1.41%
60 Days$ -0.001498-14.24%
90 Days$ -0.015172-62.71%
Broccoli Price Change Today

Today, BROCCOLIF3B recorded a change of $ -0.0000018 (-0.02%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Broccoli 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000126 (+1.41%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Broccoli 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BROCCOLIF3B saw a change of $ -0.001498 (-14.24%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Broccoli 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.015172 (-62.71%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BROCCOLIF3B Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Broccoli: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.008895
$ 0.008895

$ 0.009436
$ 0.009436

$ 0.120571
$ 0.120571

-0.51%

-0.02%

-26.45%

BROCCOLIF3B Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 9.02M
$ 9.02M

$ 68.03K
$ 68.03K

1.00B
1.00B

What is Broccoli (BROCCOLIF3B)

The first Broccoli（CZ’s dog） on Four.meme

Broccoli is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Broccoli investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BROCCOLIF3B staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Broccoli on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Broccoli buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Broccoli Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Broccoli, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BROCCOLIF3B? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Broccoli price prediction page.

Broccoli Price History

Tracing BROCCOLIF3B's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BROCCOLIF3B's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Broccoli price history page.

Broccoli (BROCCOLIF3B) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Broccoli (BROCCOLIF3B) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BROCCOLIF3B token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Broccoli (BROCCOLIF3B)

Looking for how to buy Broccoli? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Broccoli on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BROCCOLIF3B to Local Currencies

1 BROCCOLIF3B to VND
237.41393
1 BROCCOLIF3B to AUD
A$0.0139841
1 BROCCOLIF3B to GBP
0.0067665
1 BROCCOLIF3B to EUR
0.00784914
1 BROCCOLIF3B to USD
$0.009022
1 BROCCOLIF3B to MYR
RM0.03843372
1 BROCCOLIF3B to TRY
0.36620298
1 BROCCOLIF3B to JPY
¥1.3533
1 BROCCOLIF3B to ARS
ARS$12.37583828
1 BROCCOLIF3B to RUB
0.7316842
1 BROCCOLIF3B to INR
0.7889739
1 BROCCOLIF3B to IDR
Rp147.90161568
1 BROCCOLIF3B to KRW
12.5829834
1 BROCCOLIF3B to PHP
0.52499018
1 BROCCOLIF3B to EGP
￡E.0.43810832
1 BROCCOLIF3B to BRL
R$0.05043298
1 BROCCOLIF3B to CAD
C$0.01245036
1 BROCCOLIF3B to BDT
1.10230796
1 BROCCOLIF3B to NGN
13.81620058
1 BROCCOLIF3B to UAH
0.37612718
1 BROCCOLIF3B to VES
Bs1.109706
1 BROCCOLIF3B to CLP
$8.760362
1 BROCCOLIF3B to PKR
Rs2.55575216
1 BROCCOLIF3B to KZT
4.90589294
1 BROCCOLIF3B to THB
฿0.29556072
1 BROCCOLIF3B to TWD
NT$0.26993824
1 BROCCOLIF3B to AED
د.إ0.03311074
1 BROCCOLIF3B to CHF
Fr0.00730782
1 BROCCOLIF3B to HKD
HK$0.0708227
1 BROCCOLIF3B to MAD
.د.م0.0821002
1 BROCCOLIF3B to MXN
$0.16988426
1 BROCCOLIF3B to PLN
0.03374228
1 BROCCOLIF3B to RON
лв0.04005768
1 BROCCOLIF3B to SEK
kr0.08814494
1 BROCCOLIF3B to BGN
лв0.01542762
1 BROCCOLIF3B to HUF
Ft3.15779022
1 BROCCOLIF3B to CZK
0.19388278
1 BROCCOLIF3B to KWD
د.ك0.002760732
1 BROCCOLIF3B to ILS
0.03058458

Broccoli Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Broccoli, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Broccoli Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Broccoli

Hot News

August 1, 2025

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

$0.009022
