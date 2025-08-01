What is Bitrock (BROCK)

Bitrock is an Ethereum sidechain IBFT 2.0 Proof of Authority (PoA) blockchain with near-zero native gas fees. On top of having a scalable, secure, and high speed infrastructure, Bitrock will have a unique multichain (DEX) swap where cryptocurrencies can be traded directly on their native chains without the need to use DEX's native to those chains, hold native chain tokens, or pay gas fees in those native tokens.

Bitrock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Bitrock investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check BROCK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Bitrock on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Bitrock buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Bitrock Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Bitrock, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BROCK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Bitrock price prediction page.

Bitrock Price History

Tracing BROCK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BROCK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Bitrock price history page.

Bitrock (BROCK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bitrock (BROCK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BROCK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Bitrock (BROCK)

Looking for how to buy Bitrock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Bitrock on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BROCK to Local Currencies

1 BROCK to VND ₫ 476.3015 1 BROCK to AUD A$ 0.028055 1 BROCK to GBP ￡ 0.013575 1 BROCK to EUR € 0.015747 1 BROCK to USD $ 0.0181 1 BROCK to MYR RM 0.077106 1 BROCK to TRY ₺ 0.734679 1 BROCK to JPY ¥ 2.715 1 BROCK to ARS ARS$ 24.828494 1 BROCK to RUB ₽ 1.46791 1 BROCK to INR ₹ 1.582845 1 BROCK to IDR Rp 296.721264 1 BROCK to KRW ₩ 25.24407 1 BROCK to PHP ₱ 1.053239 1 BROCK to EGP ￡E. 0.878936 1 BROCK to BRL R$ 0.101179 1 BROCK to CAD C$ 0.024978 1 BROCK to BDT ৳ 2.211458 1 BROCK to NGN ₦ 27.718159 1 BROCK to UAH ₴ 0.754589 1 BROCK to VES Bs 2.2263 1 BROCK to CLP $ 17.5751 1 BROCK to PKR Rs 5.127368 1 BROCK to KZT ₸ 9.842237 1 BROCK to THB ฿ 0.592956 1 BROCK to TWD NT$ 0.541552 1 BROCK to AED د.إ 0.066427 1 BROCK to CHF Fr 0.014661 1 BROCK to HKD HK$ 0.142085 1 BROCK to MAD .د.م 0.16471 1 BROCK to MXN $ 0.340823 1 BROCK to PLN zł 0.067694 1 BROCK to RON лв 0.080364 1 BROCK to SEK kr 0.176837 1 BROCK to BGN лв 0.030951 1 BROCK to HUF Ft 6.335181 1 BROCK to CZK Kč 0.388969 1 BROCK to KWD د.ك 0.0055386 1 BROCK to ILS ₪ 0.061359

Bitrock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bitrock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bitrock What is the price of Bitrock (BROCK) today? The live price of Bitrock (BROCK) is 0.0181 USD . What is the market cap of Bitrock (BROCK)? The current market cap of Bitrock is $ 1.72M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BROCK by its real-time market price of 0.0181 USD . What is the circulating supply of Bitrock (BROCK)? The current circulating supply of Bitrock (BROCK) is 94.95M USD . What was the highest price of Bitrock (BROCK)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Bitrock (BROCK) is 0.32575 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Bitrock (BROCK)? The 24-hour trading volume of Bitrock (BROCK) is $ 109.12K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!