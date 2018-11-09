BitcoinSV (BSV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BitcoinSV (BSV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BitcoinSV (BSV) Information The Bitcoin SV was created at the request of and sponsored by Antiguan-based CoinGeek Mining, with development work initiated by nChain. The project is intended to provide a clear BCH implementation choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. Official Website: https://www.bsvblockchain.org/ Block Explorer: https://whatsonchain.com/ Buy BSV Now!

BitcoinSV (BSV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BitcoinSV (BSV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 520.58M $ 520.58M $ 520.58M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 19.90M $ 19.90M $ 19.90M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 495.1033 $ 495.1033 $ 495.1033 All-Time Low: $ 22.957323388337606 $ 22.957323388337606 $ 22.957323388337606 Current Price: $ 26.16 $ 26.16 $ 26.16 Learn more about BitcoinSV (BSV) price

BitcoinSV (BSV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BitcoinSV (BSV) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BSV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BSV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BSV's tokenomics, explore BSV token's live price!

