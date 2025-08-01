More About BTC

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin Price(BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) Live Price Chart

$116,264.68
$116,264.68
-1.72%1D
USD

BTC Live Price Data & Information

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading at 116,264.66 USD with a market cap of 2.31T USD. BTC to USD price is updated in real-time.

Bitcoin Key Market Performance:

$ 495.78M USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.72%
Bitcoin 24-hour price change
19.90M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BTC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BTC price information.

BTC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Bitcoin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -2,034.7502-1.72%
30 Days$ +10,651.45+10.08%
60 Days$ +10,621.74+10.05%
90 Days$ +19,377.53+20.00%
Bitcoin Price Change Today

Today, BTC recorded a change of $ -2,034.7502 (-1.72%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Bitcoin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +10,651.45 (+10.08%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Bitcoin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BTC saw a change of $ +10,621.74 (+10.05%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Bitcoin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +19,377.53 (+20.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BTC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Bitcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 116,116.57
$ 116,116.57

$ 118,922.44
$ 118,922.44

$ 123,217.99
$ 123,217.99

-0.48%

-1.72%

-1.82%

BTC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 2.31T
$ 2.31T

$ 495.78M
$ 495.78M

19.90M
19.90M

What is Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is a digital asset and a payment system invented by Satoshi Nakamoto who published a related paper in 2008 and released it as open-source software in 2009. The system featured as peer-to-peer; users can transact directly without an intermediary.

Bitcoin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Bitcoin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BTC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Bitcoin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Bitcoin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Bitcoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BTC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Bitcoin price prediction page.

Bitcoin Price History

Tracing BTC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BTC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Bitcoin price history page.

Bitcoin (BTC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bitcoin (BTC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BTC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Looking for how to buy Bitcoin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Bitcoin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BTC to Local Currencies

1 BTC to VND
3,059,504,527.9
1 BTC to AUD
A$180,210.223
1 BTC to GBP
87,198.495
1 BTC to EUR
101,150.2542
1 BTC to USD
$116,264.66
1 BTC to MYR
RM495,287.4516
1 BTC to TRY
4,729,646.3688
1 BTC to JPY
¥17,439,699
1 BTC to ARS
ARS$159,484,884.7084
1 BTC to RUB
9,426,738.6328
1 BTC to INR
10,170,832.4568
1 BTC to IDR
Rp1,905,977,727.8304
1 BTC to KRW
161,927,605.215
1 BTC to PHP
6,761,952.6256
1 BTC to EGP
￡E.5,645,811.8896
1 BTC to BRL
R$651,082.096
1 BTC to CAD
C$160,445.2308
1 BTC to BDT
14,205,216.1588
1 BTC to NGN
178,046,537.6774
1 BTC to UAH
4,847,073.6754
1 BTC to VES
Bs14,300,553.18
1 BTC to CLP
$112,776,720.2
1 BTC to PKR
Rs32,963,356.4032
1 BTC to KZT
63,221,234.1682
1 BTC to THB
฿3,807,667.615
1 BTC to TWD
NT$3,477,475.9806
1 BTC to AED
د.إ426,691.3022
1 BTC to CHF
Fr94,174.3746
1 BTC to HKD
HK$911,514.9344
1 BTC to MAD
.د.م1,060,333.6992
1 BTC to MXN
$2,193,914.1342
1 BTC to PLN
434,829.8284
1 BTC to RON
лв516,215.0904
1 BTC to SEK
kr1,138,231.0214
1 BTC to BGN
лв198,812.5686
1 BTC to HUF
Ft40,722,859.8116
1 BTC to CZK
2,503,178.1298
1 BTC to KWD
د.ك35,576.98596
1 BTC to ILS
394,137.1974

Bitcoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bitcoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Bitcoin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bitcoin

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

$116,264.66
