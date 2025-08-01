More About BTC2

BTC2 Price Info

BTC2 Official Website

BTC2 Tokenomics

BTC2 Price Forecast

BTC2 History

BTC2 Buying Guide

BTC2-to-Fiat Currency Converter

BTC2 Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Bitcoin 2.0 Logo

Bitcoin 2.0 Price(BTC2)

Bitcoin 2.0 (BTC2) Live Price Chart

$0.03889
$0.03889$0.03889
-1.59%1D
USD

BTC2 Live Price Data & Information

Bitcoin 2.0 (BTC2) is currently trading at 0.03889 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. BTC2 to USD price is updated in real-time.

Bitcoin 2.0 Key Market Performance:

$ 53.46K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.59%
Bitcoin 2.0 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BTC2 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BTC2 price information.

BTC2 Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Bitcoin 2.0 for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0006283-1.59%
30 Days$ +0.01258+47.81%
60 Days$ +0.00841+27.59%
90 Days$ +0.01651+73.77%
Bitcoin 2.0 Price Change Today

Today, BTC2 recorded a change of $ -0.0006283 (-1.59%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Bitcoin 2.0 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.01258 (+47.81%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Bitcoin 2.0 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BTC2 saw a change of $ +0.00841 (+27.59%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Bitcoin 2.0 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.01651 (+73.77%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BTC2 Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Bitcoin 2.0: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.038
$ 0.038$ 0.038

$ 0.04075
$ 0.04075$ 0.04075

$ 0.89939
$ 0.89939$ 0.89939

+0.80%

-1.59%

+0.49%

BTC2 Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 53.46K
$ 53.46K$ 53.46K

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Bitcoin 2.0 (BTC2)

BTC 2.0 token on the Ethereum chain represents a novel approach to combining the value and familiarity of Bitcoin with the versatility and functionality of the Ethereum ecosystem. This token aims to bridge the gap between the two leading cryptocurrencies, offering users the benefits of both worlds.

Bitcoin 2.0 is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Bitcoin 2.0 investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BTC2 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Bitcoin 2.0 on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Bitcoin 2.0 buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Bitcoin 2.0 Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin 2.0, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BTC2? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Bitcoin 2.0 price prediction page.

Bitcoin 2.0 Price History

Tracing BTC2's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BTC2's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Bitcoin 2.0 price history page.

Bitcoin 2.0 (BTC2) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bitcoin 2.0 (BTC2) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BTC2 token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Bitcoin 2.0 (BTC2)

Looking for how to buy Bitcoin 2.0? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Bitcoin 2.0 on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BTC2 to Local Currencies

1 BTC2 to VND
1,023.39035
1 BTC2 to AUD
A$0.0602795
1 BTC2 to GBP
0.0291675
1 BTC2 to EUR
0.0338343
1 BTC2 to USD
$0.03889
1 BTC2 to MYR
RM0.1656714
1 BTC2 to TRY
1.5820452
1 BTC2 to JPY
¥5.8335
1 BTC2 to ARS
ARS$53.3469686
1 BTC2 to RUB
3.1532012
1 BTC2 to INR
3.4020972
1 BTC2 to IDR
Rp637.5408816
1 BTC2 to KRW
54.1640475
1 BTC2 to PHP
2.2618424
1 BTC2 to EGP
￡E.1.8884984
1 BTC2 to BRL
R$0.217784
1 BTC2 to CAD
C$0.0536682
1 BTC2 to BDT
4.7515802
1 BTC2 to NGN
59.5557571
1 BTC2 to UAH
1.6213241
1 BTC2 to VES
Bs4.78347
1 BTC2 to CLP
$37.7233
1 BTC2 to PKR
Rs11.0260928
1 BTC2 to KZT
21.1472153
1 BTC2 to THB
฿1.2736475
1 BTC2 to TWD
NT$1.1631999
1 BTC2 to AED
د.إ0.1427263
1 BTC2 to CHF
Fr0.0315009
1 BTC2 to HKD
HK$0.3048976
1 BTC2 to MAD
.د.م0.3546768
1 BTC2 to MXN
$0.7338543
1 BTC2 to PLN
0.1454486
1 BTC2 to RON
лв0.1726716
1 BTC2 to SEK
kr0.3807331
1 BTC2 to BGN
лв0.0665019
1 BTC2 to HUF
Ft13.6216114
1 BTC2 to CZK
0.8369128
1 BTC2 to KWD
د.ك0.01190034
1 BTC2 to ILS
0.1318371

Bitcoin 2.0 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Bitcoin 2.0, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Bitcoin 2.0 Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bitcoin 2.0

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

BTC2
BTC2
USD
USD

1 BTC2 = 0.03889 USD

Trade

BTC2USDT
$0.03889
$0.03889$0.03889
-1.90%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee