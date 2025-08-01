More About BTS

BitShares Logo

BitShares Price(BTS)

BitShares (BTS) Live Price Chart

$0.00113
$0.00113$0.00113
-0.88%1D
USD

BTS Live Price Data & Information

BitShares (BTS) is currently trading at 0.00113 USD with a market cap of 3.38M USD. BTS to USD price is updated in real-time.

BitShares Key Market Performance:

$ 72.50K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.88%
BitShares 24-hour price change
3.00B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BTS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BTS price information.

BTS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of BitShares for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000010032-0.88%
30 Days$ +0.000052+4.82%
60 Days$ +0.0000687+6.47%
90 Days$ +0.0000674+6.34%
BitShares Price Change Today

Today, BTS recorded a change of $ -0.000010032 (-0.88%), reflecting its latest market activity.

BitShares 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000052 (+4.82%), showing the token's short-term performance.

BitShares 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BTS saw a change of $ +0.0000687 (+6.47%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

BitShares 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0000674 (+6.34%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BTS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of BitShares: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0011196
$ 0.0011196$ 0.0011196

$ 0.0011793
$ 0.0011793$ 0.0011793

$ 0.17389
$ 0.17389$ 0.17389

-0.53%

-0.88%

-7.53%

BTS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 3.38M
$ 3.38M$ 3.38M

$ 72.50K
$ 72.50K$ 72.50K

3.00B
3.00B 3.00B

What is BitShares (BTS)

The BitShares blockchain is an industrial-grade decentralized platform.

BitShares is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your BitShares investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BTS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about BitShares on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BitShares buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

BitShares Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BitShares, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BTS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BitShares price prediction page.

BitShares Price History

Tracing BTS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BTS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BitShares price history page.

BitShares (BTS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BitShares (BTS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BTS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy BitShares (BTS)

Looking for how to buy BitShares? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BitShares on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BTS to Local Currencies

1 BTS to VND
29.73595
1 BTS to AUD
A$0.0017515
1 BTS to GBP
0.0008475
1 BTS to EUR
0.0009831
1 BTS to USD
$0.00113
1 BTS to MYR
RM0.0048138
1 BTS to TRY
0.0459684
1 BTS to JPY
¥0.1695
1 BTS to ARS
ARS$1.5500662
1 BTS to RUB
0.0916204
1 BTS to INR
0.0988524
1 BTS to IDR
Rp18.5245872
1 BTS to KRW
1.5738075
1 BTS to PHP
0.0657208
1 BTS to EGP
￡E.0.0548728
1 BTS to BRL
R$0.006328
1 BTS to CAD
C$0.0015594
1 BTS to BDT
0.1380634
1 BTS to NGN
1.7304707
1 BTS to UAH
0.0471097
1 BTS to VES
Bs0.13899
1 BTS to CLP
$1.0961
1 BTS to PKR
Rs0.3203776
1 BTS to KZT
0.6144601
1 BTS to THB
฿0.0370075
1 BTS to TWD
NT$0.0337983
1 BTS to AED
د.إ0.0041471
1 BTS to CHF
Fr0.0009153
1 BTS to HKD
HK$0.0088592
1 BTS to MAD
.د.م0.0103056
1 BTS to MXN
$0.0213231
1 BTS to PLN
0.0042262
1 BTS to RON
лв0.0050172
1 BTS to SEK
kr0.0110627
1 BTS to BGN
лв0.0019323
1 BTS to HUF
Ft0.3957938
1 BTS to CZK
0.0243176
1 BTS to KWD
د.ك0.00034578
1 BTS to ILS
0.0038307

BitShares Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BitShares, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official BitShares Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BitShares

Disclaimer

