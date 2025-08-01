What is BitTorrent (BTT)

Many internet users today are familiar with the BitTorrent peer-to-peer protocol invented by Bram Cohen that powers the torrent clients used around the world today. With BitTorrent (BTT), a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain, BitTorrent extends its familiar protocol to create a token-based economy for networking, bandwidth, and storage resources on the existing BitTorrent network, thus providing a way for network participants to capture the value of sharing bandwidth and storage.

BitTorrent (BTT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BitTorrent (BTT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BTT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy BitTorrent (BTT)

BTT to Local Currencies

What is the price of BitTorrent (BTT) today? The live price of BitTorrent (BTT) is 0.0000006932 USD . What is the market cap of BitTorrent (BTT)? The current market cap of BitTorrent is $ 683.54M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BTT by its real-time market price of 0.0000006932 USD . What is the circulating supply of BitTorrent (BTT)? The current circulating supply of BitTorrent (BTT) is 986.06T USD . What was the highest price of BitTorrent (BTT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of BitTorrent (BTT) is 0.0136306 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of BitTorrent (BTT)? The 24-hour trading volume of BitTorrent (BTT) is $ 273.29K USD .

