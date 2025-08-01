More About BTT

BitTorrent Logo

BitTorrent Price(BTT)

BitTorrent (BTT) Live Price Chart

$0.0000006932
$0.0000006932$0.0000006932
-0.28%1D
USD

BTT Live Price Data & Information

BitTorrent (BTT) is currently trading at 0.0000006932 USD with a market cap of 683.54M USD. BTT to USD price is updated in real-time.

BitTorrent Key Market Performance:

$ 273.29K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.28%
BitTorrent 24-hour price change
986.06T USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BTT to USD price on MEXC.

BTT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of BitTorrent for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000000001946-0.27%
30 Days$ +0.0000001006+16.97%
60 Days$ +0.0000000053+0.77%
90 Days$ -0.0000000123-1.75%
BitTorrent Price Change Today

Today, BTT recorded a change of $ -0.000000001946 (-0.27%), reflecting its latest market activity.

BitTorrent 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000001006 (+16.97%), showing the token's short-term performance.

BitTorrent 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BTT saw a change of $ +0.0000000053 (+0.77%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

BitTorrent 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0000000123 (-1.75%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BTT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of BitTorrent: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0000006928
$ 0.0000006928$ 0.0000006928

$ 0.0000007238
$ 0.0000007238$ 0.0000007238

$ 0.0136306
$ 0.0136306$ 0.0136306

-0.66%

-0.27%

+1.95%

BTT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 683.54M
$ 683.54M$ 683.54M

$ 273.29K
$ 273.29K$ 273.29K

986.06T
986.06T 986.06T

What is BitTorrent (BTT)

Many internet users today are familiar with the BitTorrent peer-to-peer protocol invented by Bram Cohen that powers the torrent clients used around the world today. With BitTorrent (BTT), a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain, BitTorrent extends its familiar protocol to create a token-based economy for networking, bandwidth, and storage resources on the existing BitTorrent network, thus providing a way for network participants to capture the value of sharing bandwidth and storage.

BitTorrent is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your BitTorrent investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BTT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about BitTorrent on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BitTorrent buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

BitTorrent Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BitTorrent, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BTT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BitTorrent price prediction page.

BitTorrent Price History

Tracing BTT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BTT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BitTorrent price history page.

BitTorrent (BTT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BitTorrent (BTT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BTT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy BitTorrent (BTT)

Looking for how to buy BitTorrent? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

BTT to Local Currencies

1 BTT to VND
0.018241558
1 BTT to AUD
A$0.00000107446
1 BTT to GBP
0.0000005199
1 BTT to EUR
0.000000603084
1 BTT to USD
$0.0000006932
1 BTT to MYR
RM0.000002953032
1 BTT to TRY
0.000028136988
1 BTT to JPY
¥0.00010398
1 BTT to ARS
ARS$0.000950890168
1 BTT to RUB
0.00005621852
1 BTT to INR
0.00006062034
1 BTT to IDR
Rp0.011363932608
1 BTT to KRW
0.00096680604
1 BTT to PHP
0.000040337308
1 BTT to EGP
￡E.0.000033661792
1 BTT to BRL
R$0.000003874988
1 BTT to CAD
C$0.000000956616
1 BTT to BDT
0.000084695176
1 BTT to NGN
0.001061559548
1 BTT to UAH
0.000028899508
1 BTT to VES
Bs0.0000852636
1 BTT to CLP
$0.0006730972
1 BTT to PKR
Rs0.000196369696
1 BTT to KZT
0.000376941364
1 BTT to THB
฿0.000022709232
1 BTT to TWD
NT$0.000020740544
1 BTT to AED
د.إ0.000002544044
1 BTT to CHF
Fr0.000000561492
1 BTT to HKD
HK$0.00000544162
1 BTT to MAD
.د.م0.00000630812
1 BTT to MXN
$0.000013052956
1 BTT to PLN
0.000002592568
1 BTT to RON
лв0.000003077808
1 BTT to SEK
kr0.000006772564
1 BTT to BGN
лв0.000001185372
1 BTT to HUF
Ft0.000242626932
1 BTT to CZK
0.000014896868
1 BTT to KWD
د.ك0.0000002121192
1 BTT to ILS
0.000002349948

BitTorrent Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BitTorrent, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official BitTorrent Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BitTorrent

