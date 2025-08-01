More About BUCK

BUCK Price Info

BUCK Tokenomics

BUCK Price Forecast

BUCK History

BUCK Buying Guide

BUCK-to-Fiat Currency Converter

BUCK Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

GME MASCOT Logo

GME MASCOT Price(BUCK)

GME MASCOT (BUCK) Live Price Chart

$0.0021664
$0.0021664$0.0021664
+0.44%1D
USD

BUCK Live Price Data & Information

GME MASCOT (BUCK) is currently trading at 0.0021649 USD with a market cap of -- USD. BUCK to USD price is updated in real-time.

GME MASCOT Key Market Performance:

$ 54.47K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.44%
GME MASCOT 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BUCK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BUCK price information.

BUCK Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of GME MASCOT for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00000949+0.44%
30 Days$ -0.000198-8.38%
60 Days$ -0.0002374-9.89%
90 Days$ +0.000915+73.20%
GME MASCOT Price Change Today

Today, BUCK recorded a change of $ +0.00000949 (+0.44%), reflecting its latest market activity.

GME MASCOT 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000198 (-8.38%), showing the token's short-term performance.

GME MASCOT 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BUCK saw a change of $ -0.0002374 (-9.89%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

GME MASCOT 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000915 (+73.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BUCK Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of GME MASCOT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.0021391
$ 0.0021391$ 0.0021391

$ 0.0022378
$ 0.0022378$ 0.0022378

$ 0.06738
$ 0.06738$ 0.06738

+0.10%

+0.44%

-11.21%

BUCK Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 54.47K
$ 54.47K$ 54.47K

--
----

What is GME MASCOT (BUCK)

GME MASCOT is a memecoin on the Solana chain.

GME MASCOT is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your GME MASCOT investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BUCK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about GME MASCOT on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your GME MASCOT buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

GME MASCOT Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as GME MASCOT, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BUCK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our GME MASCOT price prediction page.

GME MASCOT Price History

Tracing BUCK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BUCK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our GME MASCOT price history page.

GME MASCOT (BUCK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GME MASCOT (BUCK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BUCK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy GME MASCOT (BUCK)

Looking for how to buy GME MASCOT? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase GME MASCOT on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BUCK to Local Currencies

1 BUCK to VND
56.9693435
1 BUCK to AUD
A$0.003355595
1 BUCK to GBP
0.001623675
1 BUCK to EUR
0.001883463
1 BUCK to USD
$0.0021649
1 BUCK to MYR
RM0.009222474
1 BUCK to TRY
0.088068132
1 BUCK to JPY
¥0.324735
1 BUCK to ARS
ARS$2.969679926
1 BUCK to RUB
0.175530092
1 BUCK to INR
0.189385452
1 BUCK to IDR
Rp35.490158256
1 BUCK to KRW
3.015164475
1 BUCK to PHP
0.125910584
1 BUCK to EGP
￡E.0.105127544
1 BUCK to BRL
R$0.01212344
1 BUCK to CAD
C$0.002987562
1 BUCK to BDT
0.264507482
1 BUCK to NGN
3.315306211
1 BUCK to UAH
0.090254681
1 BUCK to VES
Bs0.2662827
1 BUCK to CLP
$2.099953
1 BUCK to PKR
Rs0.613792448
1 BUCK to KZT
1.177207673
1 BUCK to THB
฿0.070900475
1 BUCK to TWD
NT$0.064752159
1 BUCK to AED
د.إ0.007945183
1 BUCK to CHF
Fr0.001753569
1 BUCK to HKD
HK$0.016972816
1 BUCK to MAD
.د.م0.019743888
1 BUCK to MXN
$0.040851663
1 BUCK to PLN
0.008096726
1 BUCK to RON
лв0.009612156
1 BUCK to SEK
kr0.021194371
1 BUCK to BGN
лв0.003701979
1 BUCK to HUF
Ft0.758277874
1 BUCK to CZK
0.046588648
1 BUCK to KWD
د.ك0.0006624594
1 BUCK to ILS
0.007339011

GME MASCOT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of GME MASCOT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GME MASCOT

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

BUCK
BUCK
USD
USD

1 BUCK = 0.0021649 USD

Trade

BUCKUSDT
$0.0021649
$0.0021649$0.0021649
-3.08%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee