What is GME MASCOT (BUCK)

GME MASCOT is a memecoin on the Solana chain.

GME MASCOT is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your GME MASCOT investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check BUCK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about GME MASCOT on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your GME MASCOT buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

GME MASCOT Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as GME MASCOT, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BUCK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our GME MASCOT price prediction page.

GME MASCOT Price History

Tracing BUCK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BUCK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our GME MASCOT price history page.

GME MASCOT (BUCK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GME MASCOT (BUCK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BUCK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy GME MASCOT (BUCK)

Looking for how to buy GME MASCOT? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase GME MASCOT on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BUCK to Local Currencies

1 BUCK to VND ₫ 56.9693435 1 BUCK to AUD A$ 0.003355595 1 BUCK to GBP ￡ 0.001623675 1 BUCK to EUR € 0.001883463 1 BUCK to USD $ 0.0021649 1 BUCK to MYR RM 0.009222474 1 BUCK to TRY ₺ 0.088068132 1 BUCK to JPY ¥ 0.324735 1 BUCK to ARS ARS$ 2.969679926 1 BUCK to RUB ₽ 0.175530092 1 BUCK to INR ₹ 0.189385452 1 BUCK to IDR Rp 35.490158256 1 BUCK to KRW ₩ 3.015164475 1 BUCK to PHP ₱ 0.125910584 1 BUCK to EGP ￡E. 0.105127544 1 BUCK to BRL R$ 0.01212344 1 BUCK to CAD C$ 0.002987562 1 BUCK to BDT ৳ 0.264507482 1 BUCK to NGN ₦ 3.315306211 1 BUCK to UAH ₴ 0.090254681 1 BUCK to VES Bs 0.2662827 1 BUCK to CLP $ 2.099953 1 BUCK to PKR Rs 0.613792448 1 BUCK to KZT ₸ 1.177207673 1 BUCK to THB ฿ 0.070900475 1 BUCK to TWD NT$ 0.064752159 1 BUCK to AED د.إ 0.007945183 1 BUCK to CHF Fr 0.001753569 1 BUCK to HKD HK$ 0.016972816 1 BUCK to MAD .د.م 0.019743888 1 BUCK to MXN $ 0.040851663 1 BUCK to PLN zł 0.008096726 1 BUCK to RON лв 0.009612156 1 BUCK to SEK kr 0.021194371 1 BUCK to BGN лв 0.003701979 1 BUCK to HUF Ft 0.758277874 1 BUCK to CZK Kč 0.046588648 1 BUCK to KWD د.ك 0.0006624594 1 BUCK to ILS ₪ 0.007339011

GME MASCOT Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of GME MASCOT, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GME MASCOT What is the price of GME MASCOT (BUCK) today? The live price of GME MASCOT (BUCK) is 0.0021649 USD . What is the market cap of GME MASCOT (BUCK)? The current market cap of GME MASCOT is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BUCK by its real-time market price of 0.0021649 USD . What is the circulating supply of GME MASCOT (BUCK)? The current circulating supply of GME MASCOT (BUCK) is -- USD . What was the highest price of GME MASCOT (BUCK)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of GME MASCOT (BUCK) is 0.06738 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of GME MASCOT (BUCK)? The 24-hour trading volume of GME MASCOT (BUCK) is $ 54.47K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!