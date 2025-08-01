What is Bunny (BUNNY)

PancakeBunny is a decentralized finance (DeFi) yield aggregator and optimizer for the Binance Smart Chan and Ethereum (ETH), which is used for PancakeSwap (CAKE). The PancakeBunny protocol gives farmers the opportunity to multiply their tokens.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bunny What is the price of Bunny (BUNNY) today? The live price of Bunny (BUNNY) is 0,06249 USD . What is the market cap of Bunny (BUNNY)? The current market cap of Bunny is $ 31,88K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BUNNY by its real-time market price of 0,06249 USD . What is the circulating supply of Bunny (BUNNY)? The current circulating supply of Bunny (BUNNY) is 510,23K USD . What was the highest price of Bunny (BUNNY)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Bunny (BUNNY) is 666 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Bunny (BUNNY)? The 24-hour trading volume of Bunny (BUNNY) is $ 54,48K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

