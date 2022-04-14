The Next Bitcoin (BUTTCOIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into The Next Bitcoin (BUTTCOIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

The Next Bitcoin (BUTTCOIN) Information Buttcoin is considered to be the meme version of Bitcoin. Official Website: https://thenextbitcoin.fun Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/FasH397CeZLNYWkd3wWK9vrmjd1z93n3b59DssRXpump Buy BUTTCOIN Now!

The Next Bitcoin (BUTTCOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Next Bitcoin (BUTTCOIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.99M $ 1.99M $ 1.99M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 999.15M $ 999.15M $ 999.15M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.99M $ 1.99M $ 1.99M All-Time High: $ 0.0316 $ 0.0316 $ 0.0316 All-Time Low: $ 0.000158876657625469 $ 0.000158876657625469 $ 0.000158876657625469 Current Price: $ 0.001993 $ 0.001993 $ 0.001993 Learn more about The Next Bitcoin (BUTTCOIN) price

The Next Bitcoin (BUTTCOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of The Next Bitcoin (BUTTCOIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BUTTCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BUTTCOIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BUTTCOIN's tokenomics, explore BUTTCOIN token's live price!

