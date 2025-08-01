More About BXN

BXN Price Info

BXN Whitepaper

BXN Official Website

BXN Tokenomics

BXN Price Forecast

BXN History

BXN Buying Guide

BXN-to-Fiat Currency Converter

BXN Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

BlackFort Logo

BlackFort Price(BXN)

BlackFort (BXN) Live Price Chart

$0.001761
$0.001761$0.001761
-1.06%1D
USD

BXN Live Price Data & Information

BlackFort (BXN) is currently trading at 0.001761 USD with a market cap of 7.91M USD. BXN to USD price is updated in real-time.

BlackFort Key Market Performance:

$ 223.89K USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.06%
BlackFort 24-hour price change
4.49B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BXN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BXN price information.

BXN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of BlackFort for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00001887-1.06%
30 Days$ +0.000238+15.62%
60 Days$ +0.000318+22.03%
90 Days$ -0.000338-16.11%
BlackFort Price Change Today

Today, BXN recorded a change of $ -0.00001887 (-1.06%), reflecting its latest market activity.

BlackFort 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000238 (+15.62%), showing the token's short-term performance.

BlackFort 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BXN saw a change of $ +0.000318 (+22.03%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

BlackFort 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000338 (-16.11%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BXN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of BlackFort: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00171
$ 0.00171$ 0.00171

$ 0.001797
$ 0.001797$ 0.001797

$ 0.01899
$ 0.01899$ 0.01899

-1.07%

-1.06%

-2.12%

BXN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 7.91M
$ 7.91M$ 7.91M

$ 223.89K
$ 223.89K$ 223.89K

4.49B
4.49B 4.49B

What is BlackFort (BXN)

BlackFort is a cutting-edge blockchain platform, designed to be a top-tier Layer 1 blockchain. It is EVM-compatible, boasting fast transaction speeds, scalability, security, and efficiency. Utilizing the POSA consensus algorithm, it offers straightforward access for users to become delegators.

BlackFort is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your BlackFort investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BXN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about BlackFort on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your BlackFort buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

BlackFort Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as BlackFort, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BXN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our BlackFort price prediction page.

BlackFort Price History

Tracing BXN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BXN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our BlackFort price history page.

BlackFort (BXN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BlackFort (BXN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BXN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy BlackFort (BXN)

Looking for how to buy BlackFort? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase BlackFort on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BXN to Local Currencies

1 BXN to VND
46.340715
1 BXN to AUD
A$0.00272955
1 BXN to GBP
0.00132075
1 BXN to EUR
0.00153207
1 BXN to USD
$0.001761
1 BXN to MYR
RM0.00750186
1 BXN to TRY
0.07147899
1 BXN to JPY
¥0.26415
1 BXN to ARS
ARS$2.41563414
1 BXN to RUB
0.1428171
1 BXN to INR
0.15399945
1 BXN to IDR
Rp28.86884784
1 BXN to KRW
2.4560667
1 BXN to PHP
0.10247259
1 BXN to EGP
￡E.0.08551416
1 BXN to BRL
R$0.00984399
1 BXN to CAD
C$0.00243018
1 BXN to BDT
0.21515898
1 BXN to NGN
2.69677779
1 BXN to UAH
0.07341609
1 BXN to VES
Bs0.216603
1 BXN to CLP
$1.709931
1 BXN to PKR
Rs0.49885608
1 BXN to KZT
0.95757897
1 BXN to THB
฿0.05769036
1 BXN to TWD
NT$0.05268912
1 BXN to AED
د.إ0.00646287
1 BXN to CHF
Fr0.00142641
1 BXN to HKD
HK$0.01382385
1 BXN to MAD
.د.م0.0160251
1 BXN to MXN
$0.03315963
1 BXN to PLN
0.00658614
1 BXN to RON
лв0.00781884
1 BXN to SEK
kr0.01720497
1 BXN to BGN
лв0.00301131
1 BXN to HUF
Ft0.61636761
1 BXN to CZK
0.03784389
1 BXN to KWD
د.ك0.000538866
1 BXN to ILS
0.00596979

BlackFort Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of BlackFort, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official BlackFort Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BlackFort

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

BXN
BXN
USD
USD

1 BXN = 0.001761 USD

Trade

BXNUSDT
$0.001761
$0.001761$0.001761
-0.23%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee