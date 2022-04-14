Baanx (BXX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Baanx (BXX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Baanx (BXX) Information BXX isn’t just a token – it’s the driving force behind the Baanx ecosystem. With a clear mission to provide a unique utility that allows individuals, communities and businesses to get more out of their crypto. " DON’T JUST STAKE. STAKE WITH BXX UTILITY Staking BXX on the CL Card platform not only lets you earn a passive income, but you can also unlock increased limits of interest-free spending and higher LTV package“ Official Website: https://www.baanxapp.com/bxx Whitepaper: https://global-uploads.webflow.com/5f7ac868eff61848f2194913/60dec119911703447b1cf11e_Baanx.com_white_paper_2.0.4.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0x6b1a8f210ec6b7b6643cea3583fb0c079f367898 Buy BXX Now!

Baanx (BXX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Baanx (BXX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.00M $ 9.00M $ 9.00M Total Supply: $ 250.00M $ 250.00M $ 250.00M Circulating Supply: $ 191.32M $ 191.32M $ 191.32M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.76M $ 11.76M $ 11.76M All-Time High: $ 2.4499 $ 2.4499 $ 2.4499 All-Time Low: $ 0.006184521157889584 $ 0.006184521157889584 $ 0.006184521157889584 Current Price: $ 0.047058 $ 0.047058 $ 0.047058 Learn more about Baanx (BXX) price

Baanx (BXX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Baanx (BXX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BXX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BXX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BXX's tokenomics, explore BXX token's live price!

Baanx (BXX) Price History
Analyzing the price history of BXX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

BXX Price Prediction
Want to know where BXX might be heading? Our BXX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

