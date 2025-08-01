More About BZZ

swarm Logo

swarm Price(BZZ)

swarm (BZZ) Live Price Chart

$0.162
$0.162$0.162
-0.55%1D
USD

BZZ Live Price Data & Information

swarm (BZZ) is currently trading at 0.1622 USD with a market cap of 8.53M USD. BZZ to USD price is updated in real-time.

swarm Key Market Performance:

$ 53.42K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.55%
swarm 24-hour price change
52.60M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the BZZ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

BZZ Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of swarm for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000896-0.54%
30 Days$ +0.0056+3.57%
60 Days$ -0.0323-16.61%
90 Days$ -0.1535-48.63%
swarm Price Change Today

Today, BZZ recorded a change of $ -0.000896 (-0.54%), reflecting its latest market activity.

swarm 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0056 (+3.57%), showing the token's short-term performance.

swarm 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, BZZ saw a change of $ -0.0323 (-16.61%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

swarm 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1535 (-48.63%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

BZZ Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of swarm: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.1593
$ 0.1593$ 0.1593

$ 0.1635
$ 0.1635$ 0.1635

$ 28
$ 28$ 28

-0.43%

-0.54%

+0.37%

BZZ Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 8.53M
$ 8.53M$ 8.53M

$ 53.42K
$ 53.42K$ 53.42K

52.60M
52.60M 52.60M

What is swarm (BZZ)

Swarm is a system of peer-to-peer networked nodes that create a decentralised storage and communication service. The system is economically self-sustaining due to a built-in incentive system enforced through smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain.

Swarm is a system of peer-to-peer networked nodes that create a decentralised storage and communication service. The system is economically self-sustaining due to a built-in incentive system enforced through smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain.

Additionally, you can:
- Check BZZ staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about swarm on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your swarm buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

swarm Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as swarm, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BZZ? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

swarm Price History

Tracing BZZ's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BZZ's potential future trajectory.

swarm (BZZ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of swarm (BZZ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

How to buy swarm (BZZ)

Looking for how to buy swarm? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

BZZ to Local Currencies

1 BZZ to VND
4,268.293
1 BZZ to AUD
A$0.25141
1 BZZ to GBP
0.12165
1 BZZ to EUR
0.141114
1 BZZ to USD
$0.1622
1 BZZ to MYR
RM0.690972
1 BZZ to TRY
6.583698
1 BZZ to JPY
¥24.33
1 BZZ to ARS
ARS$222.496228
1 BZZ to RUB
13.15442
1 BZZ to INR
14.18439
1 BZZ to IDR
Rp2,659.015968
1 BZZ to KRW
226.22034
1 BZZ to PHP
9.438418
1 BZZ to EGP
￡E.7.876432
1 BZZ to BRL
R$0.906698
1 BZZ to CAD
C$0.223836
1 BZZ to BDT
19.817596
1 BZZ to NGN
248.391458
1 BZZ to UAH
6.762118
1 BZZ to VES
Bs19.9506
1 BZZ to CLP
$157.4962
1 BZZ to PKR
Rs45.948016
1 BZZ to KZT
88.199494
1 BZZ to THB
฿5.313672
1 BZZ to TWD
NT$4.853024
1 BZZ to AED
د.إ0.595274
1 BZZ to CHF
Fr0.131382
1 BZZ to HKD
HK$1.27327
1 BZZ to MAD
.د.م1.47602
1 BZZ to MXN
$3.054226
1 BZZ to PLN
0.606628
1 BZZ to RON
лв0.720168
1 BZZ to SEK
kr1.584694
1 BZZ to BGN
лв0.277362
1 BZZ to HUF
Ft56.771622
1 BZZ to CZK
3.485678
1 BZZ to KWD
د.ك0.0496332
1 BZZ to ILS
0.549858

swarm Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of swarm, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official swarm Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About swarm

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

