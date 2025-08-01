What is swarm (BZZ)

Swarm is a system of peer-to-peer networked nodes that create a decentralised storage and communication service. The system is economically self-sustaining due to a built-in incentive system enforced through smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain.

swarm is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your swarm investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check BZZ staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about swarm on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your swarm buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

swarm Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as swarm, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of BZZ? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our swarm price prediction page.

swarm Price History

Tracing BZZ's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing BZZ's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our swarm price history page.

swarm (BZZ) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of swarm (BZZ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BZZ token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy swarm (BZZ)

Looking for how to buy swarm? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase swarm on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

BZZ to Local Currencies

1 BZZ to VND ₫ 4,268.293 1 BZZ to AUD A$ 0.25141 1 BZZ to GBP ￡ 0.12165 1 BZZ to EUR € 0.141114 1 BZZ to USD $ 0.1622 1 BZZ to MYR RM 0.690972 1 BZZ to TRY ₺ 6.583698 1 BZZ to JPY ¥ 24.33 1 BZZ to ARS ARS$ 222.496228 1 BZZ to RUB ₽ 13.15442 1 BZZ to INR ₹ 14.18439 1 BZZ to IDR Rp 2,659.015968 1 BZZ to KRW ₩ 226.22034 1 BZZ to PHP ₱ 9.438418 1 BZZ to EGP ￡E. 7.876432 1 BZZ to BRL R$ 0.906698 1 BZZ to CAD C$ 0.223836 1 BZZ to BDT ৳ 19.817596 1 BZZ to NGN ₦ 248.391458 1 BZZ to UAH ₴ 6.762118 1 BZZ to VES Bs 19.9506 1 BZZ to CLP $ 157.4962 1 BZZ to PKR Rs 45.948016 1 BZZ to KZT ₸ 88.199494 1 BZZ to THB ฿ 5.313672 1 BZZ to TWD NT$ 4.853024 1 BZZ to AED د.إ 0.595274 1 BZZ to CHF Fr 0.131382 1 BZZ to HKD HK$ 1.27327 1 BZZ to MAD .د.م 1.47602 1 BZZ to MXN $ 3.054226 1 BZZ to PLN zł 0.606628 1 BZZ to RON лв 0.720168 1 BZZ to SEK kr 1.584694 1 BZZ to BGN лв 0.277362 1 BZZ to HUF Ft 56.771622 1 BZZ to CZK Kč 3.485678 1 BZZ to KWD د.ك 0.0496332 1 BZZ to ILS ₪ 0.549858

swarm Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of swarm, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About swarm What is the price of swarm (BZZ) today? The live price of swarm (BZZ) is 0.1622 USD . What is the market cap of swarm (BZZ)? The current market cap of swarm is $ 8.53M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of BZZ by its real-time market price of 0.1622 USD . What is the circulating supply of swarm (BZZ)? The current circulating supply of swarm (BZZ) is 52.60M USD . What was the highest price of swarm (BZZ)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of swarm (BZZ) is 28 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of swarm (BZZ)? The 24-hour trading volume of swarm (BZZ) is $ 53.42K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!