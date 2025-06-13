What is CROAK (C)

The official frog of BNB Chain, aligned with the USD1 ecosystem.

CROAK is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your CROAK investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check C staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about CROAK on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your CROAK buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

CROAK Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as CROAK, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of C? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our CROAK price prediction page.

CROAK Price History

Tracing C's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing C's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our CROAK price history page.

CROAK (C) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CROAK (C) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about C token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy CROAK (C)

Looking for how to buy CROAK? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase CROAK on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

C to Local Currencies

1 C to VND ₫ 4.4340775 1 C to AUD A$ 0.000257805 1 C to GBP ￡ 0.000123005 1 C to EUR € 0.00014491 1 C to USD $ 0.0001685 1 C to MYR RM 0.00071444 1 C to TRY ₺ 0.006637215 1 C to JPY ¥ 0.024282535 1 C to RUB ₽ 0.0134463 1 C to INR ₹ 0.014509535 1 C to IDR Rp 2.76229464 1 C to KRW ₩ 0.23019122 1 C to PHP ₱ 0.009447795 1 C to EGP ￡E. 0.008376135 1 C to BRL R$ 0.00093349 1 C to CAD C$ 0.000227475 1 C to BDT ৳ 0.020605865 1 C to NGN ₦ 0.2600292 1 C to UAH ₴ 0.006994435 1 C to VES Bs 0.01685 1 C to PKR Rs 0.04767876 1 C to KZT ₸ 0.08649779 1 C to THB ฿ 0.005457715 1 C to TWD NT$ 0.00497749 1 C to AED د.إ 0.000618395 1 C to CHF Fr 0.000136485 1 C to HKD HK$ 0.00132104 1 C to MAD .د.م 0.001535035 1 C to MXN $ 0.00319476

CROAK Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CROAK, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CROAK What is the price of CROAK (C) today? The live price of CROAK (C) is 0.0001685 USD . What is the market cap of CROAK (C)? The current market cap of CROAK is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of C by its real-time market price of 0.0001685 USD . What is the circulating supply of CROAK (C)? The current circulating supply of CROAK (C) is -- USD . What was the highest price of CROAK (C)? As of 2025-06-14 , the highest price of CROAK (C) is 0.005632 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of CROAK (C)? The 24-hour trading volume of CROAK (C) is $ 54.33K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

MEXC Launches Golden Era Showdown Mid-Year Trading Event with a 10 Million USDT Prize Pool Join MEXC’s Golden Era Showdown, a massive mid-year trading event with 10 million USDT in prizes, including real gold bars and Bitcoin. Don’t miss out!

What Does Zero Fee Trading Really Mean? And Why It Matters to You Discover what zero fee trading really means, how traditional fees eat into profits, and why MEXC’s zero-fee model gives both beginners and pro traders a real edge.