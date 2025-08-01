What is Coin98 (C98)

Coin98 is a cross-chain liquidity protocol with a full suite of products including Coin98 Wallet, Coin98 Exchange and Coin98 Bridge. The Coin98 wallet is a non-custodial, multi-chain crypto wallet and gateway, built as an infrastructure to the multi-chain future.

Coin98 is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Coin98 investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check C98 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Coin98 on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Coin98 buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Coin98 Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Coin98, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of C98? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Coin98 price prediction page.

Coin98 Price History

Tracing C98's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing C98's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Coin98 price history page.

Coin98 (C98) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Coin98 (C98) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about C98 token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Coin98 (C98)

Looking for how to buy Coin98? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Coin98 on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

C98 to Local Currencies

1 C98 to VND ₫ 1,298.3821 1 C98 to AUD A$ 0.076477 1 C98 to GBP ￡ 0.037005 1 C98 to EUR € 0.0429258 1 C98 to USD $ 0.04934 1 C98 to MYR RM 0.2101884 1 C98 to TRY ₺ 2.0071512 1 C98 to JPY ¥ 7.401 1 C98 to ARS ARS$ 67.6816516 1 C98 to RUB ₽ 4.0004872 1 C98 to INR ₹ 4.3162632 1 C98 to IDR Rp 808.8523296 1 C98 to KRW ₩ 68.718285 1 C98 to PHP ₱ 2.8696144 1 C98 to EGP ￡E. 2.3959504 1 C98 to BRL R$ 0.276304 1 C98 to CAD C$ 0.0680892 1 C98 to BDT ৳ 6.0283612 1 C98 to NGN ₦ 75.5587826 1 C98 to UAH ₴ 2.0569846 1 C98 to VES Bs 6.06882 1 C98 to CLP $ 47.8598 1 C98 to PKR Rs 13.9888768 1 C98 to KZT ₸ 26.8296118 1 C98 to THB ฿ 1.615885 1 C98 to TWD NT$ 1.4757594 1 C98 to AED د.إ 0.1810778 1 C98 to CHF Fr 0.0399654 1 C98 to HKD HK$ 0.3868256 1 C98 to MAD .د.م 0.4499808 1 C98 to MXN $ 0.9310458 1 C98 to PLN zł 0.1845316 1 C98 to RON лв 0.2190696 1 C98 to SEK kr 0.4830386 1 C98 to BGN лв 0.0843714 1 C98 to HUF Ft 17.2818284 1 C98 to CZK Kč 1.0617968 1 C98 to KWD د.ك 0.01509804 1 C98 to ILS ₪ 0.1672626

Coin98 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Coin98, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Coin98 What is the price of Coin98 (C98) today? The live price of Coin98 (C98) is 0.04934 USD . What is the market cap of Coin98 (C98)? The current market cap of Coin98 is $ 49.34M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of C98 by its real-time market price of 0.04934 USD . What is the circulating supply of Coin98 (C98)? The current circulating supply of Coin98 (C98) is 1000.00M USD . What was the highest price of Coin98 (C98)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Coin98 (C98) is 6.4344 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Coin98 (C98)? The 24-hour trading volume of Coin98 (C98) is $ 512.92K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!