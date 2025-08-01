More About C98

Coin98 (C98) Live Price Chart

$0.04934
$0.04934$0.04934
-3.08%1D
USD

C98 Live Price Data & Information

Coin98 (C98) is currently trading at 0.04934 USD with a market cap of 49.34M USD. C98 to USD price is updated in real-time.

Coin98 Key Market Performance:

$ 512.92K USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.08%
Coin98 24-hour price change
1000.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the C98 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate C98 price information.

C98 Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Coin98 for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.001568-3.08%
30 Days$ +0.00906+22.49%
60 Days$ -0.00178-3.49%
90 Days$ -0.0125-20.22%
Coin98 Price Change Today

Today, C98 recorded a change of $ -0.001568 (-3.08%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Coin98 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00906 (+22.49%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Coin98 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, C98 saw a change of $ -0.00178 (-3.49%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Coin98 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0125 (-20.22%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

C98 Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Coin98: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.04905
$ 0.04905$ 0.04905

$ 0.05341
$ 0.05341$ 0.05341

$ 6.4344
$ 6.4344$ 6.4344

-1.78%

-3.08%

-11.57%

C98 Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 49.34M
$ 49.34M$ 49.34M

$ 512.92K
$ 512.92K$ 512.92K

1000.00M
1000.00M 1000.00M

What is Coin98 (C98)

Coin98 is a cross-chain liquidity protocol with a full suite of products including Coin98 Wallet, Coin98 Exchange and Coin98 Bridge. The Coin98 wallet is a non-custodial, multi-chain crypto wallet and gateway, built as an infrastructure to the multi-chain future.

Coin98 is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Coin98 investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check C98 staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Coin98 on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Coin98 buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Coin98 Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Coin98, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of C98? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Coin98 price prediction page.

Coin98 Price History

Tracing C98's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing C98's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Coin98 price history page.

Coin98 (C98) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Coin98 (C98) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about C98 token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Coin98 (C98)

Looking for how to buy Coin98? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Coin98 on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

C98 to Local Currencies

1 C98 to VND
1,298.3821
1 C98 to AUD
A$0.076477
1 C98 to GBP
0.037005
1 C98 to EUR
0.0429258
1 C98 to USD
$0.04934
1 C98 to MYR
RM0.2101884
1 C98 to TRY
2.0071512
1 C98 to JPY
¥7.401
1 C98 to ARS
ARS$67.6816516
1 C98 to RUB
4.0004872
1 C98 to INR
4.3162632
1 C98 to IDR
Rp808.8523296
1 C98 to KRW
68.718285
1 C98 to PHP
2.8696144
1 C98 to EGP
￡E.2.3959504
1 C98 to BRL
R$0.276304
1 C98 to CAD
C$0.0680892
1 C98 to BDT
6.0283612
1 C98 to NGN
75.5587826
1 C98 to UAH
2.0569846
1 C98 to VES
Bs6.06882
1 C98 to CLP
$47.8598
1 C98 to PKR
Rs13.9888768
1 C98 to KZT
26.8296118
1 C98 to THB
฿1.615885
1 C98 to TWD
NT$1.4757594
1 C98 to AED
د.إ0.1810778
1 C98 to CHF
Fr0.0399654
1 C98 to HKD
HK$0.3868256
1 C98 to MAD
.د.م0.4499808
1 C98 to MXN
$0.9310458
1 C98 to PLN
0.1845316
1 C98 to RON
лв0.2190696
1 C98 to SEK
kr0.4830386
1 C98 to BGN
лв0.0843714
1 C98 to HUF
Ft17.2818284
1 C98 to CZK
1.0617968
1 C98 to KWD
د.ك0.01509804
1 C98 to ILS
0.1672626

Coin98 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Coin98, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Coin98 Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Coin98

Disclaimer

