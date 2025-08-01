What is PancakeSwap (CAKE)

PancakeSwap is a BEP20 decentralized trading platform built on the Binance Smart Chain, which uses an automatic market maker mechanism to provide liquidity.

PancakeSwap is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



PancakeSwap (CAKE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PancakeSwap (CAKE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CAKE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PancakeSwap What is the price of PancakeSwap (CAKE) today? The live price of PancakeSwap (CAKE) is 2.787 USD . What is the market cap of PancakeSwap (CAKE)? The current market cap of PancakeSwap is $ 961.13M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CAKE by its real-time market price of 2.787 USD . What is the circulating supply of PancakeSwap (CAKE)? The current circulating supply of PancakeSwap (CAKE) is 344.86M USD . What was the highest price of PancakeSwap (CAKE)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of PancakeSwap (CAKE) is 44.137 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of PancakeSwap (CAKE)? The 24-hour trading volume of PancakeSwap (CAKE) is $ 10.85M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

