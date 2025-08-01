More About CAKE

PancakeSwap (CAKE) Live Price Chart

$2.785
$2.785$2.785
-1.41%1D
USD

CAKE Live Price Data & Information

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is currently trading at 2.787 USD with a market cap of 961.13M USD. CAKE to USD price is updated in real-time.

PancakeSwap Key Market Performance:

$ 10.85M USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.41%
PancakeSwap 24-hour price change
344.86M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CAKE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CAKE price information.

CAKE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of PancakeSwap for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.03983-1.41%
30 Days$ +0.55+24.58%
60 Days$ +0.414+17.44%
90 Days$ +0.754+37.08%
PancakeSwap Price Change Today

Today, CAKE recorded a change of $ -0.03983 (-1.41%), reflecting its latest market activity.

PancakeSwap 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.55 (+24.58%), showing the token's short-term performance.

PancakeSwap 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CAKE saw a change of $ +0.414 (+17.44%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

PancakeSwap 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.754 (+37.08%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CAKE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of PancakeSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 2.746
$ 2.746$ 2.746

$ 2.91
$ 2.91$ 2.91

$ 44.137
$ 44.137$ 44.137

-2.08%

-1.41%

+4.77%

CAKE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 961.13M
$ 961.13M$ 961.13M

$ 10.85M
$ 10.85M$ 10.85M

344.86M
344.86M 344.86M

What is PancakeSwap (CAKE)

PancakeSwap is a BEP20 decentralized trading platform built on the Binance Smart Chain, which uses an automatic market maker mechanism to provide liquidity.

PancakeSwap is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your PancakeSwap investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CAKE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about PancakeSwap on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your PancakeSwap buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

PancakeSwap Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as PancakeSwap, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CAKE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our PancakeSwap price prediction page.

PancakeSwap Price History

Tracing CAKE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CAKE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our PancakeSwap price history page.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PancakeSwap (CAKE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CAKE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy PancakeSwap (CAKE)

Looking for how to buy PancakeSwap? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase PancakeSwap on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CAKE to Local Currencies

1 CAKE to VND
73,339.905
1 CAKE to AUD
A$4.31985
1 CAKE to GBP
2.09025
1 CAKE to EUR
2.42469
1 CAKE to USD
$2.787
1 CAKE to MYR
RM11.87262
1 CAKE to TRY
113.12433
1 CAKE to JPY
¥418.05
1 CAKE to ARS
ARS$3,823.03938
1 CAKE to RUB
226.0257
1 CAKE to INR
243.72315
1 CAKE to IDR
Rp45,688.51728
1 CAKE to KRW
3,887.0289
1 CAKE to PHP
162.17553
1 CAKE to EGP
￡E.135.33672
1 CAKE to BRL
R$15.57933
1 CAKE to CAD
C$3.84606
1 CAKE to BDT
340.51566
1 CAKE to NGN
4,267.98393
1 CAKE to UAH
116.19003
1 CAKE to VES
Bs342.801
1 CAKE to CLP
$2,706.177
1 CAKE to PKR
Rs789.50136
1 CAKE to KZT
1,515.48699
1 CAKE to THB
฿91.30212
1 CAKE to TWD
NT$83.38704
1 CAKE to AED
د.إ10.22829
1 CAKE to CHF
Fr2.25747
1 CAKE to HKD
HK$21.87795
1 CAKE to MAD
.د.م25.3617
1 CAKE to MXN
$52.47921
1 CAKE to PLN
10.42338
1 CAKE to RON
лв12.37428
1 CAKE to SEK
kr27.22899
1 CAKE to BGN
лв4.76577
1 CAKE to HUF
Ft975.47787
1 CAKE to CZK
59.89263
1 CAKE to KWD
د.ك0.852822
1 CAKE to ILS
9.44793

PancakeSwap Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of PancakeSwap, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official PancakeSwap Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About PancakeSwap

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

