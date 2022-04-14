Camino Network (CAM) Tokenomics
Camino Network is the first L1 built specifically for the $11tn travel industry. Run by 100+ established travel companies; it solves critical industry pain points: high payment fees, slow settlements, and complex reconciliations. The network is already processing real business transactions with 200+ brands building dApps and web3 travel B2B and B2C products. The network replaces thousands of APIs with a unified request-response model. Connect to one, connect to all - creating an interconnected travel industry and seamless travel experiences.
Understanding the tokenomics of Camino Network (CAM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CAM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CAM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Camino Network (CAM) Price History
CAM Price Prediction
