CAR is a fungible crypto asset created on the Solana blockchain, representing the official meme of the Central African Republic and supported by President Faustin-Archange Touadéra.

CAR is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



CAR to Local Currencies

1 CAR to VND ₫ 349.226365 1 CAR to AUD A$ 0.02057005 1 CAR to GBP ￡ 0.00995325 1 CAR to EUR € 0.01154577 1 CAR to USD $ 0.013271 1 CAR to MYR RM 0.05653446 1 CAR to TRY ₺ 0.53866989 1 CAR to JPY ¥ 1.99065 1 CAR to ARS ARS$ 18.20436154 1 CAR to RUB ₽ 1.0762781 1 CAR to INR ₹ 1.16054895 1 CAR to IDR Rp 217.55734224 1 CAR to KRW ₩ 18.5090637 1 CAR to PHP ₱ 0.77223949 1 CAR to EGP ￡E. 0.64457247 1 CAR to BRL R$ 0.07418489 1 CAR to CAD C$ 0.01831398 1 CAR to BDT ৳ 1.62145078 1 CAR to NGN ₦ 20.32307669 1 CAR to UAH ₴ 0.55326799 1 CAR to VES Bs 1.632333 1 CAR to CLP $ 12.886141 1 CAR to PKR Rs 3.75940888 1 CAR to KZT ₸ 7.21637167 1 CAR to THB ฿ 0.43475796 1 CAR to TWD NT$ 0.39706832 1 CAR to AED د.إ 0.04870457 1 CAR to CHF Fr 0.01074951 1 CAR to HKD HK$ 0.10404464 1 CAR to MAD .د.م 0.1207661 1 CAR to MXN $ 0.24989293 1 CAR to PLN zł 0.04963354 1 CAR to RON лв 0.05892324 1 CAR to SEK kr 0.12965767 1 CAR to BGN лв 0.02269341 1 CAR to HUF Ft 4.64498271 1 CAR to CZK Kč 0.28519379 1 CAR to KWD د.ك 0.004060926 1 CAR to ILS ₪ 0.04498869

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CAR What is the price of CAR (CAR) today? The live price of CAR (CAR) is 0.013271 USD . What is the market cap of CAR (CAR)? The current market cap of CAR is $ 13.27M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CAR by its real-time market price of 0.013271 USD . What is the circulating supply of CAR (CAR)? The current circulating supply of CAR (CAR) is 999.97M USD . What was the highest price of CAR (CAR)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of CAR (CAR) is 0.787 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of CAR (CAR)? The 24-hour trading volume of CAR (CAR) is $ 54.95K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

