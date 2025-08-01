More About CAR

CAR Price(CAR)

CAR (CAR) Live Price Chart

CAR Live Price Data & Information

CAR (CAR) is currently trading at 0.013271 USD with a market cap of 13.27M USD. CAR to USD price is updated in real-time.

CAR Key Market Performance:

$ 54.95K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.38%
CAR 24-hour price change
999.97M USD
Circulating supply

CAR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of CAR for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00005068-0.38%
30 Days$ +0.002782+26.52%
60 Days$ -0.041137-75.61%
90 Days$ -0.002459-15.64%
CAR Price Change Today

Today, CAR recorded a change of $ -0.00005068 (-0.38%), reflecting its latest market activity.

CAR 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.002782 (+26.52%), showing the token's short-term performance.

CAR 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CAR saw a change of $ -0.041137 (-75.61%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

CAR 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.002459 (-15.64%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CAR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of CAR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

CAR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is CAR (CAR)

CAR is a fungible crypto asset created on the Solana blockchain, representing the official meme of the Central African Republic and supported by President Faustin-Archange Touadéra.

CAR is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your CAR investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

CAR Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as CAR, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CAR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our CAR price prediction page.

CAR Price History

Tracing CAR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CAR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our CAR price history page.

CAR (CAR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CAR (CAR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CAR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy CAR (CAR)

Looking for how to buy CAR? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase CAR on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CAR to Local Currencies

1 CAR to VND
349.226365
1 CAR to AUD
A$0.02057005
1 CAR to GBP
0.00995325
1 CAR to EUR
0.01154577
1 CAR to USD
$0.013271
1 CAR to MYR
RM0.05653446
1 CAR to TRY
0.53866989
1 CAR to JPY
¥1.99065
1 CAR to ARS
ARS$18.20436154
1 CAR to RUB
1.0762781
1 CAR to INR
1.16054895
1 CAR to IDR
Rp217.55734224
1 CAR to KRW
18.5090637
1 CAR to PHP
0.77223949
1 CAR to EGP
￡E.0.64457247
1 CAR to BRL
R$0.07418489
1 CAR to CAD
C$0.01831398
1 CAR to BDT
1.62145078
1 CAR to NGN
20.32307669
1 CAR to UAH
0.55326799
1 CAR to VES
Bs1.632333
1 CAR to CLP
$12.886141
1 CAR to PKR
Rs3.75940888
1 CAR to KZT
7.21637167
1 CAR to THB
฿0.43475796
1 CAR to TWD
NT$0.39706832
1 CAR to AED
د.إ0.04870457
1 CAR to CHF
Fr0.01074951
1 CAR to HKD
HK$0.10404464
1 CAR to MAD
.د.م0.1207661
1 CAR to MXN
$0.24989293
1 CAR to PLN
0.04963354
1 CAR to RON
лв0.05892324
1 CAR to SEK
kr0.12965767
1 CAR to BGN
лв0.02269341
1 CAR to HUF
Ft4.64498271
1 CAR to CZK
0.28519379
1 CAR to KWD
د.ك0.004060926
1 CAR to ILS
0.04498869

CAR Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CAR, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official CAR Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CAR

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

