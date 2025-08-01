More About CARR

Carnomaly Logo

Carnomaly Price(CARR)

Carnomaly (CARR) Live Price Chart

$0.00185
$0.00185$0.00185
-6.98%1D
USD

CARR Live Price Data & Information

Carnomaly (CARR) is currently trading at 0.00185 USD with a market cap of 2.97M USD. CARR to USD price is updated in real-time.

Carnomaly Key Market Performance:

$ 34.81K USD
24-hour trading volume
-6.98%
Carnomaly 24-hour price change
1.61B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CARR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CARR price information.

CARR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Carnomaly for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00013882-6.98%
30 Days$ +0.000863+87.43%
60 Days$ +0.000723+64.15%
90 Days$ +0.000475+34.54%
Carnomaly Price Change Today

Today, CARR recorded a change of $ -0.00013882 (-6.98%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Carnomaly 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000863 (+87.43%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Carnomaly 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CARR saw a change of $ +0.000723 (+64.15%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Carnomaly 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000475 (+34.54%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CARR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Carnomaly: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.001747
$ 0.001747$ 0.001747

$ 0.002447
$ 0.002447$ 0.002447

$ 0.0072
$ 0.0072$ 0.0072

-7.60%

-6.98%

+2.37%

CARR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 2.97M
$ 2.97M$ 2.97M

$ 34.81K
$ 34.81K$ 34.81K

1.61B
1.61B 1.61B

What is Carnomaly (CARR)

The CARR Token is on the Polygon Blockchain and powers the Carnomaly Ecosystem, Carnomaly, CarrChain and CarrDefi. Earn rewards for updated vehicle mileage and maintenance history. The CARR utility token "Where crypto meets the road".

Carnomaly is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Carnomaly investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CARR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Carnomaly on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Carnomaly buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Carnomaly Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Carnomaly, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CARR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Carnomaly price prediction page.

Carnomaly Price History

Tracing CARR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CARR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Carnomaly price history page.

Carnomaly (CARR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Carnomaly (CARR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CARR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Carnomaly (CARR)

Looking for how to buy Carnomaly? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Carnomaly on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CARR to Local Currencies

1 CARR to VND
48.68275
1 CARR to AUD
A$0.0028675
1 CARR to GBP
0.0013875
1 CARR to EUR
0.0016095
1 CARR to USD
$0.00185
1 CARR to MYR
RM0.007881
1 CARR to TRY
0.0750915
1 CARR to JPY
¥0.2775
1 CARR to ARS
ARS$2.537719
1 CARR to RUB
0.150035
1 CARR to INR
0.161764
1 CARR to IDR
Rp30.327864
1 CARR to KRW
2.580195
1 CARR to PHP
0.1076515
1 CARR to EGP
￡E.0.0898545
1 CARR to BRL
R$0.0103415
1 CARR to CAD
C$0.002553
1 CARR to BDT
0.226033
1 CARR to NGN
2.8330715
1 CARR to UAH
0.0771265
1 CARR to VES
Bs0.22755
1 CARR to CLP
$1.79635
1 CARR to PKR
Rs0.524068
1 CARR to KZT
1.0059745
1 CARR to THB
฿0.060606
1 CARR to TWD
NT$0.055352
1 CARR to AED
د.إ0.0067895
1 CARR to CHF
Fr0.0014985
1 CARR to HKD
HK$0.014504
1 CARR to MAD
.د.م0.016835
1 CARR to MXN
$0.0348355
1 CARR to PLN
0.006919
1 CARR to RON
лв0.008214
1 CARR to SEK
kr0.0180745
1 CARR to BGN
лв0.0031635
1 CARR to HUF
Ft0.6475185
1 CARR to CZK
0.0397565
1 CARR to KWD
د.ك0.0005661
1 CARR to ILS
0.0062715

Carnomaly Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Carnomaly, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Carnomaly Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Carnomaly

Disclaimer

