What is CARV (CARV)

CARV is leading the development of the largest modular Identity and Data Layer (IDL) for gaming, AI, and beyond. With over 900 game and AI integrations, CARV supports 30% of all Web3 games, serving more than 9.5 million registered players, including 2.8 million unique on-chain CARV ID holders. Ranking among the top three globally for unique active wallets across 40+ chains, CARV has raised $50M from top investors like Tribe Capital, Temasek Vertex, and Animoca Brands. Backed by a team from Coinbase, Google, and Electronic Arts, CARV is transforming how data is used in gaming, AI, and beyond.

CARV is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your CARV investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check CARV staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about CARV on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your CARV buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

CARV Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as CARV, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CARV? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our CARV price prediction page.

CARV Price History

Tracing CARV's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CARV's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our CARV price history page.

CARV (CARV) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CARV (CARV) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CARV token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy CARV (CARV)

Looking for how to buy CARV? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase CARV on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CARV to Local Currencies

1 CARV to VND ₫ 7,899.763 1 CARV to AUD A$ 0.46531 1 CARV to GBP ￡ 0.22515 1 CARV to EUR € 0.261174 1 CARV to USD $ 0.3002 1 CARV to MYR RM 1.278852 1 CARV to TRY ₺ 12.212136 1 CARV to JPY ¥ 45.03 1 CARV to ARS ARS$ 411.796348 1 CARV to RUB ₽ 24.340216 1 CARV to INR ₹ 26.261496 1 CARV to IDR Rp 4,921.310688 1 CARV to KRW ₩ 418.10355 1 CARV to PHP ₱ 17.459632 1 CARV to EGP ￡E. 14.577712 1 CARV to BRL R$ 1.68112 1 CARV to CAD C$ 0.414276 1 CARV to BDT ৳ 36.678436 1 CARV to NGN ₦ 459.723278 1 CARV to UAH ₴ 12.515338 1 CARV to VES Bs 36.9246 1 CARV to CLP $ 291.194 1 CARV to PKR Rs 85.112704 1 CARV to KZT ₸ 163.239754 1 CARV to THB ฿ 9.83155 1 CARV to TWD NT$ 8.978982 1 CARV to AED د.إ 1.101734 1 CARV to CHF Fr 0.243162 1 CARV to HKD HK$ 2.353568 1 CARV to MAD .د.م 2.737824 1 CARV to MXN $ 5.664774 1 CARV to PLN zł 1.122748 1 CARV to RON лв 1.332888 1 CARV to SEK kr 2.938958 1 CARV to BGN лв 0.513342 1 CARV to HUF Ft 105.148052 1 CARV to CZK Kč 6.460304 1 CARV to KWD د.ك 0.0918612 1 CARV to ILS ₪ 1.017678

CARV Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CARV, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CARV What is the price of CARV (CARV) today? The live price of CARV (CARV) is 0.3002 USD . What is the market cap of CARV (CARV)? The current market cap of CARV is $ 88.28M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CARV by its real-time market price of 0.3002 USD . What is the circulating supply of CARV (CARV)? The current circulating supply of CARV (CARV) is 294.08M USD . What was the highest price of CARV (CARV)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of CARV (CARV) is 1.5265 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of CARV (CARV)? The 24-hour trading volume of CARV (CARV) is $ 59.51K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!