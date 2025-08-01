What is Catizen (CATI)

Catizen is a unique, cat-themed social entertainment ecosystem on Telegram that combines fun interactions with the power of TON and Mantle. As a revolutionary gaming bot, Catizen not only simplifies access to Web3 but also makes mobile payments seamless, transforming the way users interact in the decentralized world. Moreover, Catizen adopts a “PLAY-TO-AIRDROP” model, rewarding players with tokens, which is an innovation in Web3 gameplay.

What is the price of Catizen (CATI) today? The live price of Catizen (CATI) is 0.0852 USD . What is the market cap of Catizen (CATI)? The current market cap of Catizen is $ 27.76M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CATI by its real-time market price of 0.0852 USD . What is the circulating supply of Catizen (CATI)? The current circulating supply of Catizen (CATI) is 325.79M USD . What was the highest price of Catizen (CATI)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Catizen (CATI) is 1.2 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Catizen (CATI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Catizen (CATI) is $ 876.71K USD .

