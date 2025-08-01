More About CATS

CATS Price(CATS)

CATS (CATS) Live Price Chart

-0.54%1D
USD

CATS Live Price Data & Information

CATS (CATS) is currently trading at 0.00000221 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. CATS to USD price is updated in real-time.

CATS Key Market Performance:

$ 56.38K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.54%
CATS 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CATS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

CATS Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of CATS for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000000012-0.54%
30 Days$ -0.000000806-26.73%
60 Days$ -0.000005835-72.53%
90 Days$ -0.000006192-73.70%
CATS Price Change Today

Today, CATS recorded a change of $ -0.000000012 (-0.54%), reflecting its latest market activity.

CATS 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000000806 (-26.73%), showing the token's short-term performance.

CATS 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CATS saw a change of $ -0.000005835 (-72.53%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

CATS 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000006192 (-73.70%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CATS Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of CATS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-0.10%

-0.54%

-2.17%

CATS Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is CATS (CATS)

CATS is a crypto exchange CEO simulator game built on Telegram with 300 million players. Its mission is to smoothly onboard 1,000,000,000 Web2 users into Web3.

CATS is a crypto exchange CEO simulator game built on Telegram with 300 million players. Its mission is to smoothly onboard 1,000,000,000 Web2 users into Web3.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CATS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about CATS on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your CATS buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

CATS Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as CATS, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CATS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050?

CATS Price History

Tracing CATS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CATS's potential future trajectory.

CATS (CATS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CATS (CATS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

How to buy CATS (CATS)

Looking for how to buy CATS? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase CATS on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CATS to Local Currencies

1 CATS to VND
0.05815615
1 CATS to AUD
A$0.0000034255
1 CATS to GBP
0.0000016575
1 CATS to EUR
0.0000019227
1 CATS to USD
$0.00000221
1 CATS to MYR
RM0.0000094146
1 CATS to TRY
0.0000897039
1 CATS to JPY
¥0.0003315
1 CATS to ARS
ARS$0.0030315454
1 CATS to RUB
0.000179231
1 CATS to INR
0.0001932424
1 CATS to IDR
Rp0.0362295024
1 CATS to KRW
0.003082287
1 CATS to PHP
0.0001285999
1 CATS to EGP
￡E.0.0001073397
1 CATS to BRL
R$0.0000123539
1 CATS to CAD
C$0.0000030498
1 CATS to BDT
0.0002700178
1 CATS to NGN
0.0033843719
1 CATS to UAH
0.0000921349
1 CATS to VES
Bs0.00027183
1 CATS to CLP
$0.00214591
1 CATS to PKR
Rs0.0006260488
1 CATS to KZT
0.0012017317
1 CATS to THB
฿0.0000724217
1 CATS to TWD
NT$0.0000661232
1 CATS to AED
د.إ0.0000081107
1 CATS to CHF
Fr0.0000017901
1 CATS to HKD
HK$0.0000173264
1 CATS to MAD
.د.م0.000020111
1 CATS to MXN
$0.0000416143
1 CATS to PLN
0.0000082654
1 CATS to RON
лв0.0000098124
1 CATS to SEK
kr0.0000215917
1 CATS to BGN
лв0.0000037791
1 CATS to HUF
Ft0.0007735221
1 CATS to CZK
0.0000474929
1 CATS to KWD
د.ك0.00000067626
1 CATS to ILS
0.0000074919

CATS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CATS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official CATS Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CATS

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

